It was dubbed the biggest home game in school history and the Liberty Flames (7-1) did not disappoint the record crowd of 24,012, defeating the BYU Cougars, 41-14. “The vision Dr. Falwell cast many decades ago, to be able to walk in that today, to see the stadium full, the excitement around campus today,” said Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze as he tried to put into words what the win meant following the game.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO