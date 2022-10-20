Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Get spooked on the Haunted Cedarburg Walking Tour
CEDARBURG, Wis. - Halloween is less than a week away and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate our your own time without crowds, this may be for you. Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg previewing a self-guided walking tour of some of Cedarburg’s spookiest spots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cedarburg’s spookiest spots
Halloween is less than a week away and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate on your own time without crowds, this may be for you. Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg previewing a self-guided walking tour of some of Cedarburg’s spookiest spots. The Haunted Cedarburg Walking Tour...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sweet twist on popular TikTok trend: Halloween buttercream board
MILWAUKEE - Having a Halloween party this weekend? Add this buttercream board to the menu! Jennifer Goldbeck from Delicately Delicious joins us to explain the sweet twist on the popular TikTok trend. Not up for making your own? Order a Halloween buttercream board from Delicately Delicious! Use the coupon code...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Managing fall leaves
MILWAUKEE - Use those fall leaves to your advantage! Melinda Myers has tips on how leaves can become a free garden resource. October 26, 2022, 6:30 p.m. Develop a year-round plan for keeping your garden looking its best. Melinda will take you through all four seasons of perennial garden care. We will discuss perennial gardening tasks from planting to winter care and all the needed maintenance in between. This includes deadheading, digging, dividing and pest management. By the end of the session, you’ll have a calendar of care to help you boost your perennial garden’s beauty with the level of care you choose to provide.
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Super Steak’ menu now part of Chubbie’s
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his menu of cheesesteaks, loaded nachos and lemonade slushies back to town, with the help of a familiar face. Watch now: Fire at Super...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival: 'Lights across the city'
MILWAUKEE - The 24th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival will take place from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 and will feature more than 500,000 lights and dozens of animated displays. According to a news release, the annual display of lights will transform three downtown parks into winter wonderland scenes – Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square – as well as street decorations along three downtown thoroughfares, including an 18-block stretch of lights along Wisconsin Avenue.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hales Corners Pumpkin Fest
Join us at Hales Corners Park to enjoy two days of spooky family-friendly fun!. Carve a pre-cleaned pumpkin either day for free. Pumpkins become part of a display and may be taken home after judging, which begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Food & beverages available for purchase.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Quiet quitting' your romance
MILWAUKEE - From dissatisfied workers to dissatisfied daters, ‘quiet quitting' is spreading beyond the office!. Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch Milwaukee has tips on how to spot if your partner is calling it quits without actually saying so.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s Hard Cider and Doughnut Festival
This past weekend, Wicked Events kicked off the fall with a Hard Cider and Donut Festival and bar hop to celebrate three of Milwaukee’s most popular downtown spots: Brother’s Bar and Grill, McGillycuddy’s Bar and Grill and Red Rock Saloon. The event offered participants $4 hard cider,...
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas' last day on job, gift to memorial
Earnell Lucas ended his tenure as Milwaukee County sheriff on Sunday. In his last act as sheriff, Lucas donated $10,000 for much-needed repairs to the fallen deputies memorial, also known as the "Call to Duty Memorial."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing boy, 11, last seen near 66th and Carmen
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing boy, 11. Johnathan Perez was last seen Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23 near 66th and Carmen. He stands 4'7" tall and weighs 84 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes jacket with a white shirt under it, shorts and flip-flops.
spectrumnews1.com
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management
MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for critically missing boy
Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing boy, Johnathan Perez. The 11-year-old is 4 feet, 7 inches, weighing 84 pounds. Perez was last seen wearing a colorful Looney Tunes jacket with a white shirt underneath, shorts and flip flops. Perez was last seen on 66th and Carmen at 3...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 41st and Green Tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in its search for a critically missing 36-year-old man, Lamar Blackmer. Officials said Blackmer was last seen near 41st and Green Tree around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 21. Blackmer is described as a male, Black, about 6'0" tall, weighing 220...
On Milwaukee
Walker's Point dining guide
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Walker's Point is a highly diverse neighborhood, offering equally as...
