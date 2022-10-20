MILWAUKEE - Use those fall leaves to your advantage! Melinda Myers has tips on how leaves can become a free garden resource. October 26, 2022, 6:30 p.m. Develop a year-round plan for keeping your garden looking its best. Melinda will take you through all four seasons of perennial garden care. We will discuss perennial gardening tasks from planting to winter care and all the needed maintenance in between. This includes deadheading, digging, dividing and pest management. By the end of the session, you’ll have a calendar of care to help you boost your perennial garden’s beauty with the level of care you choose to provide.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO