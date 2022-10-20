ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astroworld victim’s family settles lawsuits against Travis Scott and Live Nation

By Brad Dress
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuifO_0igaHu5600

The family of one of the victims who died during the crowd crush at an Astroworld concert last year has settled a lawsuit filed against rapper Travis Scott, entertainment company Live Nation and other defendants.

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Astroworld victim Axel Acosta, announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“The terms are confidential,” Buzbee wrote. “Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

The lawsuit filed last November had named Scott, Live Nation, Apple and rapper Drake, who was also at the concert. The family had sought $750 million in damages.

Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured during a deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, which was hosted by Live Nation in November. Scott was performing during the surge.

Among the victims was a 9-year-old boy.

Around 500 lawsuits have been filed against Live Nation and Scott, who has been heavily criticized for not doing enough to stop the crush. Scott apologized for his role in the deadly incident and even offered to cover the funeral expenses for the victim’s families, many of whom declined the offer.

Acosta, a huge fan of hip-hop, had traveled to the concert from Washington state. His father, Edgar Acosta, told local Houston outlet KHOU 11 his son was studying to become a computer scientist.

Axel Acosta died from compressive asphyxiation, as the air was squeezed out of his body amid the crowd surge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in fall at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, officials said. A missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Sunday for a man who was last seen at an overlook at the park about 110 miles (177.03 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation […]
LINVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Small earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border

INDEPENDENCE, V.A. (WGHP) — A small earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border according to seismographic data from the US Geological Survey. According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 9 kilometers east-southeast of Independence, Virginia. It was reported as being 2.8 kilometers deep. It was just under 40 kilometers from Mount Airy, North Carolina. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Suspect arrested in shooting, killing of North Carolina woman at ATM in Jul

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in the killing of 48-year-old Karen Baker. The incident happened in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy