Maggot-Covered Dog Found Chained Up in Tunnel Now Living His Best Life

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A rescue dog's amazing transformation after finding his forever home is melting hearts online.

In August 2020, a severely emaciated Henry was found chained up in a tunnel in China. Two years later, the golden retriever is now living his best life after being adopted by a couple in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a clip shared to TikTok on October 18 by his owners Lindsay and Brandon Pabula (@hangingwith_henry), users were treated to snippets of the lucky dog's new life—including trips to the park, home-cooked meals and naps with his sisters Bailey and Ellie.

In just two days, the video has received over 60,500 views and over 8,000 likes from users touched by Henry's tale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQ6nZ_0igaGANl00
Left, Henry when he was discovered chained in a tunnel in China. Right, Henry celebrating his birthday in his forever home in North Carolina. @hangingwith_henry/Lindsay Pabula

A Rise in Overseas Dog Adoptions

Although the exact number of dogs imported into the United States every year is unknown and difficult to track, a 2021 study, published in the journal PLOS One, indicated an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers believe the uptick in people adopting pets during lockdown was behind the surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 52 percent rise in the number of dogs denied entry in 2020, with the most common reason being falsified or inaccurate vaccination. The study's authors believed the demand for dogs led to overseas sellers attempting to ignore or bypass regulations, while the number of dogs being handed to domestic shelters also decreased as pet adoptions rose.

'The Life He Fully Deserves'

The TikTok video opens with a heartbreaking shot of a skeletal Henry chained up in a dark tunnel, but in the next scene, Henry can be seen snuggling up to his new owners Lindsay and Brandon.

Further snippets include Henry snuggled up on a dog bed, at the park with his sisters, dressed up for Christmas (he gets his own stocking) and celebrating his birthday with cake and party hats.

Lindsay told Newsweek that as well as being severely underweight, Henry was found covered in maggot-infested wounds. He was surviving off the larva that fell on the floor.

"We have no idea how long he was chained up there for but someone passing by alerted the rescue he is from and they were able to get him to a local vet," she said.

After surgery to remove the maggots and clean his wounds—which are suspected to have been the result of a dog attack—Henry spent the next few months healing at the vet. The then-8-year-old was briefly fostered by a family before moving to the U.S. to live with Lindsay and Brandon in 2021.

"We heard about Henry on Instagram and applied to adopt him," she said.

"We were chosen to be his family and three months later he flew to the U.S. We picked him up in Seattle and drove him across the country to our home in North Carolina."

Now 9 years old, Lindsay says Henry looks and acts much younger. His wounds have left scars but he is otherwise in good health and has gained 12lbs since arriving at his forever home.

"He now weighs 65lbs and is scoring a 5/5 on the body scale," Lindsay said. "His vet is always so impressed to see him!"

Henry has also bonded with his two canine siblings Ellie and Bailey.

"Ellie bonded with him right away and then kept her distance for almost a year," Lindsay said.

"She plays hard to get and Henry LOVES her. We always joke that he is in love with her because he seems to more so flirt with her than play.

"Bailey is his other sister and their relationship took a little longer. Bailey was an only child for five years so new dogs taking away attention from her is tough for her.

"After about three months home, she realized he was here to stay and now she adores him. They love playing ball together and share so well."

As well as playing with his sisters, Henry has his own pile of toys (his favorite are the rubber balls). He also gets to go on family trips to the beach and spend sunny days swimming in the backyard pool.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Henry and his happy home, with Melissa Hurley calling the clip "beautiful."

"The life he fully deserves," she commented.

"Angels on earth are those that rescue dogs," said Ct82295.

"These videos always make me cry," wrote alessandra-destro.

While erynnlarae said "I'm so happy he has y'all."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Newsweek

