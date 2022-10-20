ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan prosecutors to appeal ruling that tossed Flint Water Crisis prosecutions

Special state prosecutors plan to appeal a judge's recent decision to toss multiple criminal cases stemming from how the state originally charged former high-ranking officials tied to the Flint Water Crisis. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly inappropriately dismissed the charges because she did not correctly interpret a Michigan...
FLINT, MI

