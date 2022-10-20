In AFC North action today the Cleveland Browns will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens. This one will be a battle between two teams who want to run the football. The Browns are coming in at 2-2 on the season, badly needing to steer the ship right. This task will not be easy. The Ravens are 3-3 on the season, but their offense is frightening for defenses with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Jackson has 13 touchdown passes to six interceptions, as well as eight rushing touchdowns and 451 rushing yards.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO