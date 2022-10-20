ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Musical Theatre of Anthem hosting haunted house Oct. 27-29

Join the Musical Theatre of Anthem for its second haunted house from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29 for a spooktacular good time in support of the nonprofit organization. Tickets are $10 each, can be purchased online for one of the three nights and each...
ANTHEM, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Tucson wine industry continues fermenting

If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

What will winter look like in Arizona this year?

PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona

Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy