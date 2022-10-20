Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
Musical Theatre of Anthem hosting haunted house Oct. 27-29
Join the Musical Theatre of Anthem for its second haunted house from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29 for a spooktacular good time in support of the nonprofit organization. Tickets are $10 each, can be purchased online for one of the three nights and each...
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
Girl Scouts Beyond Bars program returns
2.7 million children across the U.S. have parents who are incarcerated. Arizona leads the Western states with more than 175,000 Arizona children with a parent in jail or prison.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
Meteor lights up northwest Arizona on Monday night, followed by loud boom
Several people are reporting seeing and hearing a meteor over NW Arizona Monday night.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Tucson wine industry continues fermenting
If you ever needed proof that, as F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, “the very rich, they are different from you and me,” you need look no further than the current state of the premium wine industry. While most of us have been fretting over the rising price of...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings freeze warning, possible snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pacific cold front will sweep across southeastern Arizona on Sunday evening, bringing rain showers to the lower elevations, snow showers to the higher elevations, and the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall. The chance for rain in Tucson Sunday evening...
Unclaimed Arizona lotto ticket worth $4.3 million expires Monday
A winning ticket for the April 27 drawing of The Pick—sold in Mesa, Ariz. at the Safeway at 1225 W. Guadalupe Rd.—will expire today, Monday, Oct. 24 if it goes unclaimed after 5 p.m.
2 Arizona Eateries Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Restaurants
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
fox10phoenix.com
What will winter look like in Arizona this year?
PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
AZFamily
Below-average temperatures expected this week, freeze warning for northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures across the state are running much cooler than yesterday, all thanks to the storm system that is bringing a big cool down. Tonight, we could see some showers in southeastern Arizona, but the big weather story is going to be how cold it will get overnight. We are tracking the first hard freeze this season for many. This means temperatures drop to 28 degrees or below for an extended period of time. This could kill plants and crops overnight. Make sure to remember the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
Today is the perfect day to hit up a drive through and pick up your favorite fast foods for dinner. Why not try out the most historic fast food restaurant in the entire state?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state. The website states, "America loves its fast food. While chains like McDonald's and KFC are available nationwide, each state has its own regional specialties. Read on to discover some of the oldest fast food joints in the country, serving up classic Americana alongside their hot dogs and burgers."
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KTAR.com
Watch: CCEC Q&A with gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake airs Sunday night
PHOENIX — The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event with Republican Kari Lake is slated to be televised Sunday at 5 p.m. KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the 30-minute interview with Lake, which will be broadcast by AZTV7 and streamed online.
AZFamily
Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. City of...
kjzz.org
A new law has banned certain books from Arizona classrooms. How educators are adapting
Schools are adapting to a new state law that went into effect last month on what books they are and are not allowed to use in classrooms and libraries. Under the law’s provisions, schools are prohibited from referring students to or using any sexually explicit material, except for certain specific circumstances. And that’s left some educators in a tough spot.
