Amazon Music To Stream Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Show From Paris

By O
 5 days ago

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Kendrick Lamar had arguably the best album of the summer in Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and though many fans aren’t able to attend the Big Steppers Tour , Amazon is preparing to bring the excitement of the concert straight to your home.

According to Digital Music News , Amazon Music has struck a deal to stream Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out show from Paris on Oct. 22 exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. Along with K. Dot’s show, performances from Baby Keem and pgLang’s Tanna Leone will be featured as a treat for fans of those artists.

Head of R&B and Hip-Hop for Amazon Music, Tim Hinshaw is excited to be a part of the stream saying , “As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.”

“Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We’re honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world,” Hinshaw adds.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts when it dropped this past May, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has gone on to move over 500,000 units with the number expected to exceed a million by the end of the year. With the tour having already wrapped up its North American stops and currently on its international road, you can expect more fans to be supporting the record and help K. Dot’s fifth album reach platinum status by the time 2023 rolls around.

Amazon Prime’s streaming of the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers show from Paris will go down on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET. Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments section below.

