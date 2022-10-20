Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Why investors aren't going green
ESG investing — evaluating companies using environmental, social and governance factors — was one of the most-cited phrases in earnings calls during the first half of the year. But a looming recession, tanking stock markets and the race to US midterm elections have put those sustainability efforts on the chopping block.
Consumer confidence fell in October as inflation takes a toll
US consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since July as high borrowing costs and soaring inflation take their toll on household budgets. The consumer confidence index slumped to 102.5 from a revised 107.8 in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. Economists were expecting a reading of 106.5, per estimates from Refinitiv. A reading above 100 signals consumers have an optimistic attitude toward the economy. In February 2020, the consumer confidence index was 132.6.
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics. More than half the NABE respondents said they believed there was a more-than-even likelihood of America...
The risk of an accidental recession is rising, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs is urging the Federal Reserve to be patient in its quest to squash inflation. Even though inflation remains far too high, the investment bank says the Fed has already made "remarkable" progress in slowing the US economy and easing the concerning imbalance between supply and demand in the jobs market.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver ends October 31, but nonprofit and government workers can get a second chance at debt relief
A waiver that temporarily expands eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program will expire October 31, but the Biden administration said Tuesday that it is taking steps to make it easier for qualifying borrowers to receive debt relief in the future. Many Democrats have called on the Biden administration...
US home prices continued to lose momentum in August
US home prices continued to gain ground in August, but the pace of growth slowed considerably as rising mortgage rates pushed more prospective buyers out of the market. Home prices rose 13% in August from the year before, a smaller jump than the 15.6% growth seen in July and 18.1% pace in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. The drop between July and August was the largest deceleration in the history of the index going back to 1987, surpassing the previous record a month prior.
Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 million -source
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY.O), the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp (INTC.O), raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, braving the trading volatility that has thwarted many stock market hopefuls, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges
Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting. The former...
There is a rosy projection for the US economy. Americans may not have felt it
The housing market is rapidly losing steam. Interest rates continue to rise. The stock market remains volatile. And inflation continues to be a major problem for people trying to pay their bills. Given all that, one might think the de-facto economic report card for the third quarter — gross domestic...
