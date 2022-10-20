ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Business Spotlight: Colonial Photo & Hobby

When Mike and Steve Rausch grew up sweeping the floors of their father’s Colonial Photo & Hobby shop, their adoration for teaching others about various hobbies quickly grew. “We’d wake up on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘Dad, can we go to work with you?’ Since we were younger than 7 or 8 years old,” Mike Rausch said.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL
Outsiders paying to share the squares

The only reason I agreed to live in The Villages was because friends who live outside The Village spent time taking us to the activities at Spanish Springs Town Square – parades, movies, and entertainment on the square. I would never have known about it without their help. Please keep these opportunities open to outsiders! Please!
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL
Get hurricane relief supplies at the Sports Complex starting Oct. 24

We've partnered with Pastor Kenneth Harley of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to distribute hurricane relief supplies from the Sports Complex football stadium parking lot at 2335 Sunset Dr. Paper products and plasticware will be available starting Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Additional supplies including wipes, bleach, sanitizer, disinfectant, and more will be distributed at a later date.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
The most miserable places in Orlando

Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
ORLANDO, FL

