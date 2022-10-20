Read full article on original website
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
ONE DAYTONA Art Festival makes comeback for third year this weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The ONE DAYTONA Art Festival is back this weekend for its third consecutive year. The event offers locals the opportunity to see high-end artists, crafters, jazz music on the stage in Victory Circle, live art by Gallery500, and cash prizes for winning artists. Festival activities...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Business Spotlight: Colonial Photo & Hobby
When Mike and Steve Rausch grew up sweeping the floors of their father’s Colonial Photo & Hobby shop, their adoration for teaching others about various hobbies quickly grew. “We’d wake up on a Saturday morning and ask, ‘Dad, can we go to work with you?’ Since we were younger than 7 or 8 years old,” Mike Rausch said.
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
villages-news.com
Outsiders paying to share the squares
The only reason I agreed to live in The Villages was because friends who live outside The Village spent time taking us to the activities at Spanish Springs Town Square – parades, movies, and entertainment on the square. I would never have known about it without their help. Please keep these opportunities open to outsiders! Please!
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
cityofnsb.com
Get hurricane relief supplies at the Sports Complex starting Oct. 24
We've partnered with Pastor Kenneth Harley of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church to distribute hurricane relief supplies from the Sports Complex football stadium parking lot at 2335 Sunset Dr. Paper products and plasticware will be available starting Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. Additional supplies including wipes, bleach, sanitizer, disinfectant, and more will be distributed at a later date.
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration opens for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Many residents affected by Hurricane Ian can now pre-register for federal disaster food aid in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. The USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or D-SNAP — kicked off in those counties on Monday. D-SNAP pre-registration is at myflfamiles.com/dsnap. Later this week,...
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
mynews13.com
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
