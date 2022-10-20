Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Fatal accident on 1-94 claims the life of an Illinois man Saturday morning
PORTER COUNTY – Early Saturday morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Trooper Lawrence McFarrin was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac STS was reportedly driving westbound on the right shoulder while passing another vehicle when it struck a parked semi. The semi was broken down due to a mechanical issue.
blockclubchicago.org
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Chatham Being Sought, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person earlier this month in Chatham. At 1:26 a.m. Oct. 14, the driver hit a pedestrian at 301 E. 87th St., according to a Monday morning news release from police. The driver continued without helping the pedestrian, who died, police said.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
wglc.net
One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff
SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
Chicago crash: Driver in custody after pedestrian struck, killed in Gage Park, police say
Police said the deadly crash appears to be alcohol-related.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
cwbchicago.com
2 men are charged with West Loop armed robbery after being tracked down by CPD helicopter
Two men, both convicted felons, charged with robbing a couple at gunpoint in the West Loop on Wednesday night, have been held without bail by a Cook County judge. Chicago police arrested Simeon Allen, 24, and Devonta Thomas, 26, after a CPD helicopter unit shadowed their getaway car until it crashed on the West Side, officials said. Investigators suspected the vehicle had been used in two other robberies the same evening, but prosecutors said only one victim identified Allen and Thomas in photo line-ups.
qrockonline.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
16-year-old killed, 13-year-old wounded in West Side shooting, ID’d
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a 13-year-old girl was wounded on Chicago’s West Side Saturday. According to police, Rishawn Hendricks, 16, was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Fairfield around 8:20 p.m. when two men got out of a dark colored car and began shooting. Police said the […]
WSPY NEWS
Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting
The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
Off-duty CPD officer involved in shootout during attempted armed robbery in Calumet Heights: police
Chicago police said an off-duty officer was involved in an exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights Thursday evening during an attempted armed robbery.
Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh, authorities say
The hunter was searching for a downed duck when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, according to officials.
qrockonline.com
Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
classichits106.com
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
Man shot outside apartment building in Chicago's South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot outside an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 41, was near the courtyard of an apartment complex around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in fair condition. There are no suspects...
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
Police investigating road rage shooting in West Chicago
Police said no one was injured and it appears to be an isolated incident.
