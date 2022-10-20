ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

wbiw.com

Fatal accident on 1-94 claims the life of an Illinois man Saturday morning

PORTER COUNTY – Early Saturday morning, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Trooper Lawrence McFarrin was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Cadillac STS was reportedly driving westbound on the right shoulder while passing another vehicle when it struck a parked semi. The semi was broken down due to a mechanical issue.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
wglc.net

One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff

SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
SHERIDAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
cwbchicago.com

2 men are charged with West Loop armed robbery after being tracked down by CPD helicopter

Two men, both convicted felons, charged with robbing a couple at gunpoint in the West Loop on Wednesday night, have been held without bail by a Cook County judge. Chicago police arrested Simeon Allen, 24, and Devonta Thomas, 26, after a CPD helicopter unit shadowed their getaway car until it crashed on the West Side, officials said. Investigators suspected the vehicle had been used in two other robberies the same evening, but prosecutors said only one victim identified Allen and Thomas in photo line-ups.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting

The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
MONTGOMERY, IL
qrockonline.com

Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week

The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
JOLIET, IL
classichits106.com

No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wjol.com

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police

On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
ORLAND PARK, IL

