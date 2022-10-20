Read full article on original website
Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!. With Halloween just one week away, the leaves, pumpkins, crisp days and cool nights, are all in full effect! The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.
Bangor Area Witches Can Work Their Magic at A Fun Witch Walk
Everyone is invited to don their best witch costumes and walk from Brewer to Bangor in order to take part in the Witch Dance. The last Maine Witch Walk was held in 2019 before the pandemic caused everything to be canceled. A proud Brewer witch, I was there, with my camera in hand, to record the fun. And that's what this is all about. Fun. It's about getting together with friends and strangers in fun costumes to shake your butt and broom and feel some camaraderie and connection to others.
Mars Rover Movie To Be Screened In Bangor Next Month Thanks To Challenger Center
The Challenger Learning Center is bringing something really "out of this world" to Bangor. It's teamed up with Amazon Prime and a local cinema to share the incredible story of Opportunity, a robot sent to Mars for what was supposed to be a 90-day mission but turned out to be a 15-year exploration, to the Bangor area. They're doing this with a very special screening this November.
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Guy Makes ‘Duck Of Justice’ Travel Film … And It’s Pretty Epic!
Here in our little corner of the United States, there are plenty of things we're known for: Lobsters, moose, blueberries, Stephen King, pine trees, Paul Bunyan, lighthouses...heck many folks know us as "that state that's part of Canada?!" (even though we're not!) But for one man, who lives hundreds of...
Whimsical Belfast Toy Shop To Open New Location In Downtown Bangor
It was back in 2018 when it was announced that Toys R Us at the Bangor Mall Blvd. was closing. Since then, folks in the Bangor area have had limited options since then when it comes to children's toy stores. But that's all about to change. According to the Bangor,...
Beautiful Aroostook County Potatoes Fundraiser for STEM
Potatoes are a beautiful thing. Nutritious and Delicious. And a basic staple that are comparatively very cost effective. We are lucky in Maine to get premium Russet potatoes straight from Aroostook County. And once again this year Challenger Learning Center are selling 50 pound bags as a fund raiser to...
A Sunday Drive to See MDI and Acadia Fall Foliage
Mainers certainly know how good we got it this time of year when it comes to living here. The tourists are pretty much gone. Only ones left are the leaf peepers, and who among us doesn’t appreciate the great fall foliage we get here. The temperatures are nice. Not...
Watch These Classic LaVerdiere’s Halloween Commercials
Any old school Mainer remembers LaVeriere's Super Drug Stores. At its peak, the company operated more than 70 stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Aside from the pharmacy, the stores sold general items, as well as toys and Halloween and Christmas decorations. In the 1980s, some LaVerdiere's locations featured an arcade, called Action Family Arcade. The company was purchased by Rite Aid, back in 1994.
The City Of Bangor’s Looking For Transit and Plow Drivers, And They’ll Train You On The Job
It was just last week that we brought you an article about the City of Bangor facing this upcoming winter snow season with 33% fewer snow plow drivers than would make a full staff. We've also been bringing you information about the changes that have come down to the Community...
Erin’s Run is Back This Sunday in Bangor
Erin’s Run was scheduled in the Spring of 2020, but the run/walk never took place due to Covid. Since then, it has been on hold. But the 5K that honors the memory of Erin Woolley will take place for the first time since 2019 this Sunday. After passing in...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Bangor Florist Will Help Spread Smiles With ‘Petal It Forward’ Movement
It's no secret that folks these days are stressed out. People everywhere wear the worries of the world on their shoulders, and on their faces. Smiles can be hard to come by on some days. But the floral industry is hoping to change that, even if for one small moment,...
They’re Back For Year 2! Get Your “Dogs Of Carmel” Calendar & Help Families In Need
In an attempt to help families in need in Carmel last year, folks got creative and came up with a unique idea: They decided to feature dogs from the town in a special calendar and sell it in town, putting the proceeds towards helping local folks who were struggling. And thus, the "Dogs of Carmel Calendar" was born.
With the Recent Rain, How Much Snow Would That Have Been?
Just for the story, we will use the numbers that came from the weather office for Bangor. On Tuesday we got 2 inches of rain. Last Friday we received 5 inches of rain. Hold onto your shovel while the conversion is being computed. From the National Weather Service. How many...
Buy This Amazing Unity House on Nat’l Registry of Historic Places
A house for sale in Unity is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. My husband and I used to travel to Unity on a weekly basis when his grandmother was living there. Each trip, we'd pass this stately brick house that sits back from the road, right on Main Street. I always loved the elegance of the place and imagined that it must be beautiful on the inside. So when I saw it listed on realtor.com, I couldn't resist taking a look at the pictures which show a 3 bedroom 2 bath home that's even more amazing than I could have imagined. The house has undergone a complete restoration, with gleaming wide-plank pine floors, a twisting spiral staircase, and multiple fireplaces. But it's the history of the place that surprised me.
Listen + Enter To Win Tickets to Old Dominion in Bangor
When Old Dominion brings its No Bad Vibes Tour to Bangor on April 15, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be at the show. Here's what we're going to do. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, we're going to give you all code words at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. each day until Thursday, Oct. 27. So, make sure you're listening.
Brewer Firefighters Use New Boat to Rescue a Flooded-Out Family
Friday's rain and wind storm wreaked havoc on a lot of Mainers, including a Brewer family who had to be rescued from their home by boat. What a crazy start to the weekend. Hours of heavy rain caused flooding in areas that don't usually fill with water. And those high winds took down branches and trees that blocked roadways and prompted power outages, even totally washing out one portion of Pushaw Road in Glenburn. Road crews and first responders were busy, keeping everyone safe, including in Brewer where firefighters were faced with a unique situation.
