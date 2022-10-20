A house for sale in Unity is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. My husband and I used to travel to Unity on a weekly basis when his grandmother was living there. Each trip, we'd pass this stately brick house that sits back from the road, right on Main Street. I always loved the elegance of the place and imagined that it must be beautiful on the inside. So when I saw it listed on realtor.com, I couldn't resist taking a look at the pictures which show a 3 bedroom 2 bath home that's even more amazing than I could have imagined. The house has undergone a complete restoration, with gleaming wide-plank pine floors, a twisting spiral staircase, and multiple fireplaces. But it's the history of the place that surprised me.

UNITY, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO