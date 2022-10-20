Read full article on original website
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
askflagler.com
Musician Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Palm Coast Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
News4Jax.com
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
WATCH: Trooper uses pit maneuver to stop suspect during chase on Beachline in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
fox35orlando.com
'Motorcycle gang member' arrested during Biketoberfest 2022: 'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter
An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
New ramp connects drivers on westbound I-4 to SR-429 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ramp from westbound Interstate 4 to State Road 429 is a critical connection for drivers to get to the theme parks or even Tampa. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new ramp will relieve congestion and reduce commute times. FDOT officials are...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
leesburg-news.com
73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash
A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
fox35orlando.com
Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms
Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...
fox35orlando.com
Husband stabbed wife to death during argument about disciplining child, Volusia sheriff says
Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining their child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said.
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
click orlando
Orlando International Airport sets date for JetBlue’s move to Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue’s “complete move” to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesman Rod Johnson. JetBlue international arrivals have already since moved to Terminal C, Johnson said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun,...
WESH
Customers who were sold watered-down gas at Orlando gas station want to be reimbursed
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, WESH 2 News reported that the Chevron Stop N Go on East Colonial was ordered by the Florida Department of Agriculture to stop selling gas. Documents revealed at least six drivers complained after their cars suffered damage from gas contaminated with water. One driver...
