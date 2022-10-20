ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

mynews13.com

Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

73-year-old Lake County woman dies of heart attack in traffic crash

A 73-year-old Lake County woman died of a heart attack in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4. The Groveland woman was driving a car at 3:10 p.m. eastbound on the I-4 exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs when she failed to stop for a vehicle in front of her, driven by a 48-year-old Apopka man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash set in motion a chain-reaction accident involving two more vehicles.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms

Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...
orlandoweekly.com

The most miserable places in Orlando

Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando International Airport sets date for JetBlue’s move to Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. – JetBlue’s “complete move” to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesman Rod Johnson. JetBlue international arrivals have already since moved to Terminal C, Johnson said. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun,...
ORLANDO, FL

Community Policy