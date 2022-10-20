ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Orlando Weekly

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL
villages-news.com

Husband fears more delay tactics by Villager whose Mercedes severely injured wife

A husband fears more courtroom delay tactics by a Villager whose Mercedes severely injured his wife in 2020. Marilyn Hamilton, who will turn 91 this week, was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz on Oct. 30, 2020 when she hit Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard. Hamilton remains free on bond though her driving privileges have been suspended because she allegedly fled the scene.
DUNEDIN, FL
villages-news.com

Outsiders paying to share the squares

The only reason I agreed to live in The Villages was because friends who live outside The Village spent time taking us to the activities at Spanish Springs Town Square – parades, movies, and entertainment on the square. I would never have known about it without their help. Please keep these opportunities open to outsiders! Please!
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL

When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Too many accidents in The Villages

Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WSVN-TV

‘Good boy, Toki’: Daytona Beach K-9 finds, attacks suspect

(WSVN) - A Daytona Beach K-9 tracked down a burglary suspect, and his handlers could not be more proud. The suspect reportedly broke into a house, early Friday morning, and he ran away when he was confronted by someone inside. All the officers were cheering on bodycam footage for Toki,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The most miserable places in Orlando

Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World

The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Debate rages about ‘outsiders’ visiting town squares in The Villages

The debate is once again raging about “outsiders” visiting the town squares in The Villages. As hard as it might be to remember, most Villagers were once outsiders, tempted to visit The Villages long ago thanks to the Vmail, the Lifestyle Preview Plan, a friend or a family member. A visit to the town square with live entertainment and libations and many were hooked.
THE VILLAGES, FL

