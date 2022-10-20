Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
ONE DAYTONA Art Festival makes comeback for third year this weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The ONE DAYTONA Art Festival is back this weekend for its third consecutive year. The event offers locals the opportunity to see high-end artists, crafters, jazz music on the stage in Victory Circle, live art by Gallery500, and cash prizes for winning artists. Festival activities...
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
villages-news.com
Husband fears more delay tactics by Villager whose Mercedes severely injured wife
A husband fears more courtroom delay tactics by a Villager whose Mercedes severely injured his wife in 2020. Marilyn Hamilton, who will turn 91 this week, was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz on Oct. 30, 2020 when she hit Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard. Hamilton remains free on bond though her driving privileges have been suspended because she allegedly fled the scene.
villages-news.com
Outsiders paying to share the squares
The only reason I agreed to live in The Villages was because friends who live outside The Village spent time taking us to the activities at Spanish Springs Town Square – parades, movies, and entertainment on the square. I would never have known about it without their help. Please keep these opportunities open to outsiders! Please!
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
villages-news.com
Too many accidents in The Villages
Let me first say I love living in The Villages. My kids refer to it as a combination of Disneyland and spring break for seniors. Unfortunately, I think we could do better with increasing our police presence. I rarely ever see an officer stopping a car. Or even see a patrol car anywhere. And on Morse alone, they could be ticketing numerous speeders everyday. If you combine our amenities with our taxes, we’re still not paying that much for all that the Village’s has to offer. So please, go ahead and increase our taxes, if needed to hire more officers. There are way too many accidents here and you can’t put a price on safety or someone’s life.
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
WSVN-TV
‘Good boy, Toki’: Daytona Beach K-9 finds, attacks suspect
(WSVN) - A Daytona Beach K-9 tracked down a burglary suspect, and his handlers could not be more proud. The suspect reportedly broke into a house, early Friday morning, and he ran away when he was confronted by someone inside. All the officers were cheering on bodycam footage for Toki,...
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
WESH
'My instincts kicked in': Nurse resuscitates New Smyrna Beach power company worker who was electrocuted
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A nurse in New Smyrna Beach will be honored at the city commission meeting Tuesday. Casey Shaw will receive a life-saving award for resuscitating a worker who was shocked while restoring power in the days after Hurricane Ian. Shaw said she's glad she was in the right place at the right time.
click orlando
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
disneytips.com
Tragic Death After Riding Disney’s PeopleMover Revealed in Theme Park Injury Report
The state of Florida releases a theme park injury report largely focused on Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other Orlando-area Parks throughout the year, and sadly the latest report notes the death of an 83-year-old man following a ride on a Magic Kingdom attraction. According to the Florida Department...
villages-news.com
Debate rages about ‘outsiders’ visiting town squares in The Villages
The debate is once again raging about “outsiders” visiting the town squares in The Villages. As hard as it might be to remember, most Villagers were once outsiders, tempted to visit The Villages long ago thanks to the Vmail, the Lifestyle Preview Plan, a friend or a family member. A visit to the town square with live entertainment and libations and many were hooked.
