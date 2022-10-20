Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Aston Villa’s Post-Gerrard Bounce and ‘Boo’ Season Is Here
Musa and Ryan begin with some cool news and then wrap up a big weekend in the Premier League, including wins for sides in the mid and lower parts of the table (12:28). Next up, it’s on to Aston Villa’s 4-0 win over Brentford, the sacking of Steven Gerrard, and where both he and the club go from here (30:25), before finally rounding up some results in Germany, Spain, and Italy (46:21).
The Ringer
“It was a FOUL! Keepers Never get any PROTECTION!” The Football Fill-In
We are BACK with another Football Fill-In! This week we have the legend Tubes and as always Mr. Mark Goldbridge! Chelsea vs United, what could go wrong?. We talk about the Lloris and Wilson collision and Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before the final whistle!. We also have the usual...
