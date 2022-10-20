Musa and Ryan begin with some cool news and then wrap up a big weekend in the Premier League, including wins for sides in the mid and lower parts of the table (12:28). Next up, it’s on to Aston Villa’s 4-0 win over Brentford, the sacking of Steven Gerrard, and where both he and the club go from here (30:25), before finally rounding up some results in Germany, Spain, and Italy (46:21).

1 DAY AGO