palmcoastobserver.com
The Harborside development will go before Palm Coast City Council with a recommendation to deny from planning and zoning
After more than two hours of review, the Palm Coast planning and zoning board voted 6-0 to deny a request to alter a planned unit development for Harborside Inn and Marina at their Oct. 19 meeting. The development is located at the intersection of Palm Harbor Parkway and Clubhouse Drive...
palmcoastobserver.com
Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast
Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
askflagler.com
Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash
PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
titusville.com
Intersection of Barna Avenue and Country Club Drive Closed
Beginning on 10/24/22, the intersection of Barna Ave. and Country Club Dr. will be closed for maintenance. The intersection will be closed until 11/04/22.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Special Operation DRIVE Taking Place In Flagler County
BUNNELL, FL – In an effort to reverse the increasing rate of traffic fatalities in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and our partners will conduct a special version of Operation DRIVE (Distracted & Reckless Intersection Violation Enforcement) prior Halloween. The one-day county-wide traffic safety operation...
WESH
Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ONE DAYTONA Art Festival makes comeback for third year this weekend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The ONE DAYTONA Art Festival is back this weekend for its third consecutive year. The event offers locals the opportunity to see high-end artists, crafters, jazz music on the stage in Victory Circle, live art by Gallery500, and cash prizes for winning artists. Festival activities...
fox35orlando.com
Plans to rebuild Flagler Beach pier underway after destruction from 2 hurricanes
Roped off with caution tape, the Flagler Beach Pier is closed for good. Right now, there are projects underway to repair the historic pier and sand dunes after Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
flaglerlive.com
Cell Tower Company Applies for Exception to Build 150-ft. Monopole off Club House Drive, Setting Up Clash
Diamond Tower’s application to locate a 150-foot cell tower off of mostly residential Club House Drive in Palm Coast includes several photographs of what the tower would look like from five different positions around the proposed site. A likeness of the tower–a thin, tall, grey monopole topped with a claw-like array of antennas–is pasted into the pictures.
flaglerlive.com
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
WESH
'My instincts kicked in': Nurse resuscitates New Smyrna Beach power company worker who was electrocuted
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A nurse in New Smyrna Beach will be honored at the city commission meeting Tuesday. Casey Shaw will receive a life-saving award for resuscitating a worker who was shocked while restoring power in the days after Hurricane Ian. Shaw said she's glad she was in the right place at the right time.
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
flaglerlive.com
Cathy Heighter, Palm Coast City Council Candidate: The Live Interview
Cathy Heighter is a candidate for Palm Coast City Council, District 4, running for an open seat. She faces Fernando Melendez. Heighter opted not to participate in the Live Interview. The Melendez-Heighter race is not a run-off. Since only two candidates qualified for that race, that election was not on...
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
fox35orlando.com
New Smyrna Beach nurse to be recognized for saving life of lineman who was shocked
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The City of New Smyrna Beach plans to recognize a woman who helped save the life of a lineman. Zach Haplin, a 24-year-old lineman, was electrically shocked while restoring power shortly after Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay Community. Casey Shaw told FOX 35 News...
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian recede to safe levels
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 46 has reopened in Seminole County after water levels receded to safe levels, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Hurricane Ian caused major flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties. According to a new release, FDOT will...
