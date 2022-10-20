ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast

Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
PALM COAST, FL
askflagler.com

Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash

PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Special Operation DRIVE Taking Place In Flagler County

BUNNELL, FL – In an effort to reverse the increasing rate of traffic fatalities in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and our partners will conduct a special version of Operation DRIVE (Distracted & Reckless Intersection Violation Enforcement) prior Halloween. The one-day county-wide traffic safety operation...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Winter Park residents hope to "Fix 426", a road prone to crashes

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Photos and videos show the dangerous, sometimes deadly, traffic crashes along State Road 426 in Winter Park. Ahmid Idris lives on lives along the road near downtown Winter Park and says he worries for his children's safety. "You're prone to accidents, especially when you try to...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Cell Tower Company Applies for Exception to Build 150-ft. Monopole off Club House Drive, Setting Up Clash

Diamond Tower’s application to locate a 150-foot cell tower off of mostly residential Club House Drive in Palm Coast includes several photographs of what the tower would look like from five different positions around the proposed site. A likeness of the tower–a thin, tall, grey monopole topped with a claw-like array of antennas–is pasted into the pictures.
click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Cathy Heighter, Palm Coast City Council Candidate: The Live Interview

Cathy Heighter is a candidate for Palm Coast City Council, District 4, running for an open seat. She faces Fernando Melendez. Heighter opted not to participate in the Live Interview. The Melendez-Heighter race is not a run-off. Since only two candidates qualified for that race, that election was not on...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...

