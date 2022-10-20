Read full article on original website
Davenport Releases Road Closures Ahead Of Halloween Parade
Halloween weekend is almost here which means a bunch of Halloween fun will be happening throughout the Quad Cities. This Sunday, the City of Davenport will be holding its annual parade downtown and before you head to the parade, make sure you are aware of road closures and where to park.
This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities
We've looked at some of the cheapest houses in the Quad Cities before. So far the lowest we have seen was $9,900. That record is now broken. The house that broke the record has been on the market for 85 days at the time of writing this. The Other Houses.
Here Are Free Yard Waste Weeks In The City of Davenport
It's the time of year when we love the way everything looks, but deep down most of us are dreading having to clean up the lawn. Leaves are falling, and so is our determination to rake them up. The City of Davenport knows a lot of us will have 30+ bags on our curb, and they want to make sure we're able to get those out of there without breaking the bank.
Earn Your Fam’s Thanksgiving Turkey At Muscatine’s Turkey Trot
We're in the season of carbs and rapidly coming up on Turkey Day and there's a cool event in the QCA to celebrate it. Muscatine will be having their Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19 (you can sleep in on Thanksgiving Day for this one) at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
Analog Moline Returns with Holiday Pop-Up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II
The holiday season is right around the corner and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline will once again be filling the place with so much Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up will feature thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
A Bakery/General Store Is Now Open In Downtown Davenport
Downtown Davenport dwellers and workers have a new place to stop for a sandwich or to pick up a few groceries. Blue Spruce General Store has opened up it's doors at 217 E. 2nd Street, which is the former downtown location of Cookies & Dreams. Blue Spruce has a selection...
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A fixer-upper Geneseo home has some stories to tell. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses you can buy on Zillow. The Geneseo home on...
Mountain Lion Killed in Car Accident in Whiteside County, Illinois
A mountain lion spotted last week in Morrison is believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb...around 80 miles away from the last spot it was seen in Morrison, Il. According to CBSNews, the cougar (otherwise known as a mountain lion) was hit and killed by...
All Of Scott County Under A Burn Ban Due To Dry Weather, Strong Winds
It's going to be gorgeous this weekend in the Quad Cities. Sunny, hot, and great weather to enjoy a fire. Except you won't be able to enjoy a fire this weekend or for a while in Scott County as a burn ban was issued for the entire county. You can thank Mother Nature for ruining your weekend fire fun but it's for the safety of you and your neighbors.
East Moline Sergeant Is In Critical Condition After Attack
Monda evening, one of East Moline's finest was horrifically attacked and is now in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Sergeant William Lind with the East Moline Police Department is currently in the hospital fighting for his life after being attacked by a suspect in an aggravated arson. In a press...
Fright Night In The Park Comes To Rock Island This Month
So many great family events are going on this month, and Rock Island is joining in on the spooky fun with Fright Night in the Park!. Get your costumes ready for a free Halloween event just for kids! Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation presents Fright Night in the Park on Thursday, October 27th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
