KEYC
Mayo officials stress importance of hearing protection for hunters
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Minnesota’s firearm deer season beginning early next month, audiologists from Mayo Clinic Health System want to remind hunters of the importance of protecting their hearing. Almost all firearms are in the range of 140 decibels or higher which can cause permanent damage to a...
KEYC
Highway 22 projects begin Oct. 31
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists will be seeing some big changes on Highway 22, beginning at the end of the month. Work near the overflow bridge on Hwy 22 at the south edge of St. Peter is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
KEYC
Chiropractor physician discusses benefits of human and animal chiropractic care
ST PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In St. Peter, you’ll find a chiropractor who specializes in human and animal chiropractic care. For more than 10 years, Dr. Nelson has provided chiropractic care for people and their furry companions. “Animals have shown me how powerful chiropractic care can be because our...
KEYC
End of an Era: St. Peter coach Mary Lager retires after 30-year run
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last three decades, Mary Lager built a legacy as head coach of the St. Peter girls swimming and diving team. After a long career, Lager announced she will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Anfernee Patterson sat down with the long-time coach to reflect on a stellar career.
