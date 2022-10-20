Read full article on original website
Study: How Safe is the State of New York?
We hear about robberies and violent crime in the news, and it can leave one wondering just how safe their town may be? But if you also factor in everything from hate crimes, to the safety of the roads, to even natural disasters, it starts to paint a bigger picture.
‘Alarming’ New ‘Pediatric Pandemic’ Hospitalizing Many New York Children
An alarming surge in respiratory illnesses among children is exploding in New York and putting a strain on hospitals. Here are the warning signs to look for. The CDC is worried cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV, are exploding in over 30 states, including New York. RSV Exploding...
DO NOT EAT: ‘Blue Rubber’ Found In Popular Meat Sold in New York
Empire State residents are told to check their homes for meat that should be tossed because it may be "contaminated with extraneous materials." Bob Evans Farms Food, based in Ohio, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products. The recalled sausage were shipped to stores nationwide, including New York State, officials say.
New York Dad Killed After Car Collides With Deer In Hudson Valley
A chain reaction crash involving another car led to the death of a Hudson Valley father following a crash with a deer. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident following a deer crash. New York State Police Respond To Crash With Deer In Town...
‘Harsher’ Winter Expected In New York, More ‘Disruptive’ Storms
A weather expert from the Hudson Valley predicts a harsh winter with an "increased frequency of disruptive" winter storms. Over the weekend, Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll released his 2022-23 Hudson Valley winter outlook. Noll is originally from Orange County. He's currently a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. From June 2013 through January 2016 he worked as a meteorologist for AccuWeather.
Have You Heard of Upstate New York’s Anti-Rent War?
If you think that you have a troubling relationship with your landlord or tent, this historic story will change your mind. It may even make you feel lucky to do so in 2022. Did You Know That The “Second American Revolution” Happened?. Known for being the Anti-Rent War...
New Yorkers Can Now Renew Their US Passports Online, Here’s How
Are you itching to travel? Where do you want to go? Stay in the United States or head anywhere out of the country? If you have been thinking that your travel plans are going to be delayed once again because of something like an expired passport? Think again. It looks...
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
12 Beautiful and Exciting Places To Bike Across Upstate New York
There are now dozens of ways for folks to bike across Upstate New York. And you can thank our state's railroad history for that!. One time, there were an uncountable number of long and short regional railroads traversing the breadth of the Upstate New York Region. From the far southwestern corner of the state around Jamestown to Plattsburgh in the North, Syracuse in Central New York and all along the Hudson Valley, trains chugged along their routes carrying goods and people from one end of the state to the other.
Hudson Valley Facing Confusing and Contradictory Winter Weather Predictions
Leave those parkas in their mothballs, we're in for a mild one! Or are we?. If you hate the cold as much as I do, you'll be thrilled to hear what some experts are predicting for the upcoming winter in the Hudson Valley. Surprisingly, as a lifelong New Yorker, I've...
Fed Reminds New York Teens to Register For Selective Service
The Selective Service System is reminding New York teenage men to register their information in the event that a military draft is needed. There's a huge penalty if they don't. The military draft may have ended in the mid-'70s but registration for the Selective Service System has been the law...
What is Chris Christie doing in the Hudson Valley Today?
If you happen to be visiting a local business in Kingston today you may run into former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie. Chris Christie may no longer be in politics, but that isn't stopping him from dipping his toe into to a local congressional race. You may remember Chris Christie from one of the many scandals that plagued his second term as governor of New Jersey. When he left office, Christie had the lowest approval rating in the state's history. The former governor's legacy was blemished by the George Washington lane closure scandal, which alleged that Christie and his office slowed traffic on the bridge to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, who refused to endorse Christie's reelection campaign for governor.
New York State Woman Leads Police on Wild Chase in Stolen Landscaping Truck
Anyone spot a missing company vehicle? Police say a New York state woman lead offcials on a chase that covered both sides of the Thruway Sunday afternoon. The pursuit would lead through multiple counties, and eventually involve authorities using a tire deflation device to stop the truck, that had been allegedly stolen from a local landscaping company the day before.
Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?
Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
Cost Of Electric In Hudson Valley, New York Is Quadrupling
The price to power your Hudson Valley home continues to increase dramatically. Central Hudson has confirmed supply prices are about quadruple the amount of what they were just four months ago. Electric Supply Prices Increasing In Hudson Valley, New York. Central Hudson announced the residential price for electric supply has...
Sneak Peek: New York State Park Turns Into ‘Forbidden Forest Wizardry Hotspot’
A New York State Park in the Hudson Valley has officially been transformed into a "forbidden forest" which is expected to be a "hotspot" for wizards. A Harry Potter interactive experience is opening to the public this weekend in Westchester County, New York. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience Comes...
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
NY Cannabis Office to Accept Applications for New Mentor Program
If you are thinking about making Cannabis or a being a part of the Cannabis industry in New York State, there are many things for you to know and learn. How can you learn what you need to know? There is a new mentorship and training program that is being offered by New York State.
Someone is Suing ‘Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta’ Because It’s Made in New York
The world's largest pasta producer is facing a class-action lawsuit, and part of it has to do with its ties to New York state. Barilla is known as the Italian Food Company since 1877, and is known for their motto, "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta". But things have changed since the Barilla family sold the majority of the interest to an American company in 1971.
Will the Hudson Valley See 70 Degrees Again This Weekend?
This past week has been downright cold at times. The Hudson Valley and Catskills woke up to temperatures at or below freezing for consecutive days this week. Highs Friday were actually a bit warmer than the past two days, as temps reached the 60s by afternoon. Will we see even warmer temperatures by the weekend?
