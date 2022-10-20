If you happen to be visiting a local business in Kingston today you may run into former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie. Chris Christie may no longer be in politics, but that isn't stopping him from dipping his toe into to a local congressional race. You may remember Chris Christie from one of the many scandals that plagued his second term as governor of New Jersey. When he left office, Christie had the lowest approval rating in the state's history. The former governor's legacy was blemished by the George Washington lane closure scandal, which alleged that Christie and his office slowed traffic on the bridge to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, who refused to endorse Christie's reelection campaign for governor.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO