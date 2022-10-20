Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.

