How Strong Is DC's Black Adam?
Jaume Collet-Serra’s blockbuster film Black Adam has taken the world by storm. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer sees the big-screen debut of the beloved titular antihero as he flies about causing mayhem; thus, prompting the long-standing question — how strong is DC’s Black Adam, really? Well, going by the words of The Rock himself, the latest addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is set to be “he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.” with powers that are “rival to that of Superman.” While it is true that banking on divine empowerment from six Egyptian gods — namely, Shu, Horun, Amun, Zehuti, Aten, and Mehen (Shazam!) — Teth Adam, as the ruler of Kahndaq is often called, finds himself in the top tier of DC’s powerful characters. He stands amongst the likes of established champions Superman and Batman, but the speculation still remains strong — how strong is Black Adam compared to other comic book titans? Let us delve into the sacred DC lore to find out!
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
Henry Cavill Announces His Return as Superman in New Video
The Man of Steel is officially back. Henry Cavill shocked everyone with his cameo in a post-credits scene of Black Adam earlier this week, capping off several long years of speculation surrounding Superman. Now it's confirmed that the brief appearance wasn't a one-off. Cavill posted a video on his Instagram account announcing that he will return as Superman in future DCEU projects.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
James Gunn & Peter Safran Named Heads of DC Studios
Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that James Gunn and Peter Safran were officially named Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios, which means they will oversee all future studio productions. The announcement also reiterates that every DC production, be it film, YV, or animation, will now be under the same banner, with the newly appointed duo becoming the main responsible for designing the 10-year plan for DC adaptations.
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
5 Franchises That Finished on a High Note and 5 That Didn't’: From ‘Harry Potter’ to ‘Jurassic World'
It's possible that the future of cinema lies in huge franchises that tell a continued story over numerous movies. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast and Furious saga have proven that fans will return to theaters again and again to discover the fate of their favorite characters. The tricky...
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes
Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
Every Super Solider Smashing Through the MCU Other Than Steve Rogers
Just looking at the team roster of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Thunderbolts, and you will see that the MCU is now riddled with Super Soldiers. They’re all over the place, you can’t get rid of them. Last year's Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced an entire team of Super Soldiers. Even in the finale of She-Hulk (don’t worry this isn’t a spoiler) Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) cracks a couple jokes about the MCU being over-reliant on Super Soldier Serum plotlines. The truth of the matter is, Jen is right, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a bad thing. Super Soldier Serum has been a major plot device in the MCU as early as its second entry, 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. So, if you’re losing track of who qualifies as a Super Soldier here is a straightforward guide on these enhanced individuals.
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman Caught Between Two Families
Get the tissues ready, because a new trailer for the upcoming Florian Zeller film has just been released. The trailer gives us a look at Zeller's follow-up to The Father. The film also serves as a prequel to the 2020 film. The Son will prove to be yet another heartbreaking portrait of familial discord, giving more depth to The Father, and expanding on themes of generational trauma. The film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022. The Son is set to be released to theaters on November 25, 2022.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood Talk ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and Making the Extremely Funny Biopic
With director Eric Appel’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story streaming for free on Roku starting November 4, I recently got to speak with Daniel Radcliffe (Yankovic) and Evan Rachel Wood (Madonna) about making the extremely funny biopic. As you might expect from a script by Yankovic and Appel, the film takes Yankovic’s real life and uses it to parody the biopic genre with fantastic results. I laughed out loud so many times watching Weird and cannot recommend the film enough.
'The Flash' Promotes Jon Cor to Series Regular for Final Season
Viewers of The Flash will be seeing more of Mark Blaine/Chillblaine (played by Jon Cor) in the show's ninth season. According to Deadline, Cor has been upped to a series regular for the final season. Blaine was first introduced in the show's seventh season. In the Season 7, Blaine framed...
'House of the Dragon's Strength Is Not in Being a Fantasy Epic, But a Family Drama
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. The first season of House of the Dragon has just come to an end on HBO, and audience feelings about it are mixed. On one hand, there’s no denying that the show was a massive hit, bringing the Game of Thrones back to the public discourse after that god-awful finale. On the other, many viewers were more than a bit disappointed with a medieval-inspired fantasy show that had very few dragon flights and sword fights, and too many time jumps for its own good. To a considerable number of viewers, especially those already familiar with the Fire and Blood novel on which the series is based, the first stage of the Targaryen civil war that changed the fate of Westeros felt underwhelming on screen.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal and Emma D'Arcy on Why Daemon Choked Rhaenyra
It’s the end of the road for the first season of House of the Dragon. The finale was filled with thrilling nail-biting moments as is expected from Game of Thrones franchise. From Rhaenyra losing her father, her throne, and her children, the stage is set for the dance of the dragons. One of the moments that really caught Daemon and Rhaenyra fans by surprise comes when the former chokes the latter upon hearing the prophecy of Ice and Fire. Fans have been shipping the couple right from the start of the series and Daemon’s actions left many shocked.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Review: A Multifaceted Grab Bag Horror Anthology
The feeling that I get when I watch Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is that this is a series that feels like it speaks to the curator specifically. Del Toro's series is created, presented, and partly written by him, and it shows. His stories speak to our inherent curiosity about the nature of things. Each entry of the season looks at not only a curiosity in his literal cabinet but the inquisitive and searching nature of its characters. While the eight-episode season has no connecting theme overly and each story can be watched on its own, they can't help but feel related, if distantly and twice removed sometimes.
Sam Heughan Was Told He Wasn't "Edgy" Enough to Play James Bond
Sam Heughan revealed that he was considered for the role of James Bond. The Outlander star detailed the audition process to play 007 in his upcoming memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, which will be available on October 25, where he disclosed that he auditioned for the role before Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale. He even described the process as “cloaked in so much secrecy” that he “felt like a real-life agent” comparing it to mission from past Bond films.
