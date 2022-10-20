Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has exercised purchase options for eight tankers along with the repayment of a credit facility that will reduce the company’s debt. Scorpio Tankers last week announced it has given notice to exercise its purchase options on one LR2 product tanker, named STI Alexis, and five MR product tankers (STI Duchessa, STI San Antonio, STI Mayfair, STI St. Charles, and STI Yorkville). The vessels were sold and leased back by Scorpio in the fourth quarter of 2018. The purchases, which are expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022, are expected to result in a debt reduction of $85.8 million.

1 DAY AGO