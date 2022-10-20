Read full article on original website
Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 million -source
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY.O), the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp (INTC.O), raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, braving the trading volatility that has thwarted many stock market hopefuls, according to a person familiar with the matter.
gcaptain.com
Liner Giant MSC Makes Major Towing Acquisition
Mediterranean Shipping Company has agreed to acquire Italian towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A., the world’s third-largest harbor tug operator, as it seeks to improve its “towage service efficiency,” the world’s largest container shipping company announced Monday. Rimorchiatori Mediterranei has operations in Italy, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway,...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
gcaptain.com
Germany Unlikely To Block China Port Buy
By Christian Kraemer (Reuters) – Germany may allow China’s Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what a ministry source on Tuesday described as an “emergency solution” to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco...
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
Canada's Ontario ups foreign home buyers speculation tax to 25%
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Ontario government said on Tuesday it was raising the real estate speculation tax for foreign buyers to 25% from 20% under a plan to tackle a housing crisis in Canada's most populous province.
gcaptain.com
Svitzer Americas Expands Fleet with Two New Tugs and a Workboat
Leading towage provider Svitzer, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, will take delivery of two new ASD tugboats and one workboat as it further modernizes and expands its fleet in the Americas region. Based in Panama, Svitzer Americas provides harbor towage and terminal towage as its main market segments. With the three...
gcaptain.com
Scorpio Tankers Exercises Purchase Options on Eight Ships
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has exercised purchase options for eight tankers along with the repayment of a credit facility that will reduce the company’s debt. Scorpio Tankers last week announced it has given notice to exercise its purchase options on one LR2 product tanker, named STI Alexis, and five MR product tankers (STI Duchessa, STI San Antonio, STI Mayfair, STI St. Charles, and STI Yorkville). The vessels were sold and leased back by Scorpio in the fourth quarter of 2018. The purchases, which are expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022, are expected to result in a debt reduction of $85.8 million.
gcaptain.com
Exxon Sets Sail On Massive Houston Ship Channel Carbon Capture Project
By John Konrad (gCaptain) Snaking along the Gulf of Mexico’s seabed are thousands of pipes sending oil and gas from the myriad of oil, rigs and platforms to over 200 refineries, fuel, depots, and chemical plants lining the shoreline of the Houston ship channel. The Houston region’s massive complex...
gcaptain.com
Carnival Halts Asia Cruises As China’s Covid Zero Policy Bites
By K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) Costa Cruises, a unit of cruising giant Carnival Corp. that targets the nascent Chinese market, is canceling all future Asia departures amid waning expectations Beijing will ease its zero-tolerance Covid policy and border restrictions any time soon. Port stops in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore,...
gcaptain.com
Russian Oil Logistics In Chaos With Weeks Until Sanctions Bite
Oct 22, 2022 (Bloomberg) –Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?. A vast shadow fleet of tankers with unknown...
