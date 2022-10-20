ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 million -source

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY.O), the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp (INTC.O), raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, braving the trading volatility that has thwarted many stock market hopefuls, according to a person familiar with the matter.
gcaptain.com

Liner Giant MSC Makes Major Towing Acquisition

Mediterranean Shipping Company has agreed to acquire Italian towage operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A., the world’s third-largest harbor tug operator, as it seeks to improve its “towage service efficiency,” the world’s largest container shipping company announced Monday. Rimorchiatori Mediterranei has operations in Italy, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway,...
gcaptain.com

Germany Unlikely To Block China Port Buy

By Christian Kraemer (Reuters) – Germany may allow China’s Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what a ministry source on Tuesday described as an “emergency solution” to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco...
gcaptain.com

For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France

For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
gcaptain.com

Svitzer Americas Expands Fleet with Two New Tugs and a Workboat

Leading towage provider Svitzer, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, will take delivery of two new ASD tugboats and one workboat as it further modernizes and expands its fleet in the Americas region. Based in Panama, Svitzer Americas provides harbor towage and terminal towage as its main market segments. With the three...
gcaptain.com

Scorpio Tankers Exercises Purchase Options on Eight Ships

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has exercised purchase options for eight tankers along with the repayment of a credit facility that will reduce the company’s debt. Scorpio Tankers last week announced it has given notice to exercise its purchase options on one LR2 product tanker, named STI Alexis, and five MR product tankers (STI Duchessa, STI San Antonio, STI Mayfair, STI St. Charles, and STI Yorkville). The vessels were sold and leased back by Scorpio in the fourth quarter of 2018. The purchases, which are expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022, are expected to result in a debt reduction of $85.8 million.
gcaptain.com

Exxon Sets Sail On Massive Houston Ship Channel Carbon Capture Project

By John Konrad (gCaptain) Snaking along the Gulf of Mexico’s seabed are thousands of pipes sending oil and gas from the myriad of oil, rigs and platforms to over 200 refineries, fuel, depots, and chemical plants lining the shoreline of the Houston ship channel. The Houston region’s massive complex...
HOUSTON, TX
gcaptain.com

Carnival Halts Asia Cruises As China’s Covid Zero Policy Bites

By K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) Costa Cruises, a unit of cruising giant Carnival Corp. that targets the nascent Chinese market, is canceling all future Asia departures amid waning expectations Beijing will ease its zero-tolerance Covid policy and border restrictions any time soon. Port stops in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore,...
gcaptain.com

Russian Oil Logistics In Chaos With Weeks Until Sanctions Bite

Oct 22, 2022 (Bloomberg) –Traders, tanker companies and the world’s most powerful governments are becoming increasingly fixated upon one question in the oil market: can the petroleum industry’s supply chain handle the harshest sanctions on Russian exports in history?. A vast shadow fleet of tankers with unknown...

