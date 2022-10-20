Inflation has people living paycheck to paycheck. Here's how some banks are responding

McDONOUGH — Don Dunlap remembers when a historical marker was placed by the model No. 7 train at Heritage Park in the Historical Village of McDonough some years ago. The model train is a replica of the steam engine that was involved in the Camp Creek Parkway accident on June 23, 1900. The No. 7 train is a highlight for the retired teacher who would take his students to visit the site at 99 Lake Dow Road as part of his curriculum.

