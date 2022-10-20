Delmore C. “Dilly” Blazer, age 85, rural Two Rivers resident, died Friday morning, October 14, 2022 at home in Two Rivers. Delmore was born April 27, 1937 in his parents log home, in Suring, WI. He was the son of Clarence and Alice (Holmes) Blazer. Delmore served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1959 to 1962, as a member of the U.S. Army. On June 9, 1962, he married the love of his life, Judy Martinson. The couple just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Dilly was employed with Kelvinator of Manitowoc for many years, and later worked for Universal Wire until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, thresheree, antique motorcycles and cars, but most of all enjoyed his dogs. Dilly was also a longtime member of the Kettle Moraine Snowmobile Club.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO