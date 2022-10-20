Read full article on original website
VW moving away from touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons
Drivers asked and Volkswagen listened. The public and the press have criticized some of the in-car technology found in models like the GTI, and the company is taking this feedback to heart. It announced that buttons will replace the touch-sensitive surfaces on the steering wheel. "We are sharpening our portfolio...
Inside the Incredibly Groovy ‘Harlequin’ Train From 1960 Still Running in Italy
Chris Ogilvie on YouTubeL'Arlecchino looks like nothing else on earth, and it can blast you through the Italian countryside at up to 112 mph.
Bugatti brings 5 of its most storied classic models back home
The average Bugatti buyer already has dozens of cars and likely owns one of the brand’s eye-popping cars before adding another to the stable. The automaker met with one of its most storied collectors in recent years, but it wasn’t hoping to sell him another car. Bugatti wanted to keep and preserve his vehicles, several of which were deeply involved in its growth as a motorsport and luxury icon. The automaker succeeded and now has brought a sizable chunk of its history home.
Redesigned 2023 Ford Escape gets higher base price
Ford has released pricing information for the updated 2023 Escape. Offered in no less than seven trim levels, the crossover gets a slightly higher base price than the outgoing 2022 model and gains a redesigned front end, additional variants and new tech features in the cabin. The base Escape starts...
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 reservations closed
Reservation slots for the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are gone. As is the case with just about every vehicle that can be reserved, regardless of cost, there weren't enough slots to satisfy the initial rush. Carscoops noticed the situation first, getting confirmation from GMC that the only avenue remaining for now is to get on a waitlist. GMC's page for the Sierra EV affirms the same, declaring "Reservations are currently full" for the Denali Edition 1. Doing so meant putting down a $100 refundable deposit, a nominal sum that anyone could back out of, but we know by now that market conditions mean between reservation holders and the waitlist there are plenty who will conclude the transaction. Duncan Aldred, head of GMC and Buick, said so himself, telling Automotive News, "It's pretty amazing. A few years ago, when we were planning Hummer, the amount of vehicles sold over $100,000 in the entire industry was not that many. Now, that has radically changed in the last three years. There's been a rapid increase in vehicle prices and there's been an even quicker rise at the top end. We expect to sell out really quite quickly."
2023 Ford Escape gets more style, bigger screens
The 2023 Ford Escape is here, and like its luxury Lincoln cousin, it's a pretty lightly updated SUV. Most of the differences are in the nose, where the grille looks more like what you would find on a Ford Edge or Mustang Mach-E. It also gets new headlights with an available full-width daytime running light. The rear is mostly unchanged, as is everything in the middle.
5 things to like about the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
Promising an attractive mix of futuristic looks, 300-plus miles of range, and a roughly $40,000 price, Hyundai's Ioniq 5 SUV became one of the most anticipated new electric cars after its reveal last year. As it turns out, the Ioniq 5 lives up to the hype. It just became the...
2023 Honda Accord photos preview its reveal next month
Check it out, everybody — here’s a halfway decent look at the next-gen 2023 Honda Accord. The few shots released today preview what we’ll see in full next month, as Honda plans to reveal the new Accord sometime in November. In these photos, we get a glimpse...
Gymkhana 11 goes electric with Ken Block in the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron
By now, automotive enthusiasts the world over are more than familiar with the Gymkhana exploits of Ken Block and his Hoonigan team. Various vehicles have been used, from Subarus to Ford Fiestas, Mustangs, Escorts and even some tube-framed pickup trucks. You'll note that all of those machines have featured a few things in common: they are turbocharged to within an inch of their lives, and, importantly, all of them run on fossil fuels. Until today, that is.
Best car air fresheners of 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. When you first get a new car, it comes with the intoxicating and highly desirable “new car smell” (though it's true those odors are often the product of chemicals used in vehicle construction). Over time, pets, food, kids, and even normal use can leave behind strong odors that are hard to shake. The good news is that there are several excellent car air fresheners that offer much more effective odor elimination and control than the old-school green pine tree you had hanging on your rearview mirror in high school.
2024 BMW XM Label Red previewed as 738-hp flagship model
The 2024 BMW XM Label Red is on its way to reign over the German carmaker's range. While it's not due out until the fall of 2023, the firm previewed its upcoming flagship model by publishing an official photo and a set of preliminary specifications on its social media channels.
Junkyard Gem: 2008 Dodge Avenger R/T
Remember the Dodge Avenger? Of course you do, because FCA didn't get around to discontinuing it until 2014 (though new Avengers were still being sold as late as 2018). It was based on a Mitsubishi Galant-derived platform that got DaimlerChrysler-ized prior to being dragooned into the far-flung Fabbrica Italiana Automobili di Torino Imperium, making it a perfectly serviceable midsize sedan that lacked only a dash of AMC/Renault and perhaps Simca DNA to be the representative of every company with which Chrysler did business during the 1980-2010 period. What some of us may have forgotten was that there was an R/T version of the Avenger, and I've managed to find one of those rare machines in a Colorado boneyard.
2023 Acura RDX gains convenience features, costs $750 more
The 2023 Acura RDX has made it to dealer lots boasting a couple of new add-ons and a higher MSRP. Honda's luxury arm rejigged the equipment list for the 2022 model year, addressing the omissions that many, including us, griped about. Beyond the styling tweaks, the RDX got a quieter cabin, reworked drive modes and a retuned active suspension, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a USB-C charging port. Enhanced convenience and safety gear counted blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and chassis reinforcements to improve crash performance. For 2023, Acura has made three years of AcuraLink and two years of the Acura Maintenance Package standard.
2023 Ram 2500 Rebel First Drive: More heavy duty than rock crawler
PIONEERTOWN, Calif. -- A vocal subset of Ram truck enthusiasts has long clamored for a particular combination: a Power Wagon with a Cummins turbodiesel. Well, they still aren’t getting one. But the 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel is meant to be the next-best thing, as it does indeed offer that long-coveted turbodiesel, while adding and subtracting in a few places to create something that’s more heavy-duty truck and less rock crawler.
2023 Lexus ES gets new touchscreen infotainment, F Sport packages
Toyota might be finished with the Avalon but Lexus isn't finished with the ES. The 2023 ES sedan acquires features to please a range of buyers, from a new infotainment system to new F Sport packages similar to those added to the IS sedan range. The benefit for every buyer will be Lexus Interface infotainment with touchscreen and voice controls. Oddly, Lexus didn't include a photo of the reworked interior, said to get a redesigned center console, a new sunglass holder, a new cup holder location, and an "available wireless charger." We believe the redesign jettisons the trackpad previously used to control the infotainment system, placed on the center tunnel next to the shift lever. If other recent Lexus offerings are the guide, we'll expect the cupholder to move to next to the shift lever instead of behind it — and hope Lexus forgot to make "cupholder" plural instead of giving front-row occupants two receptacles. The ES already offered a wireless phone charger, so we expect the news here is that it's also moved.
Kia Stinger will reportedly meet its end in six months
Despite its low-slung, liftback shape and lively performance with up to 368 horsepower, the Stinger was never the brightest star in Kia’s firmament. After a string of rumors through the years hinted that the car was doomed, reports out of South Korea say now that the plug will be pulled on Stinger production next April.
