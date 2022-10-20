ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Double murder trial end of day 5: Witness testifies he saw his brother shoot victims

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago

After being beaten and terrorized in the basement of a house along Boyer Avenue in Johnstown, James Smith and Damian Staniszewski were placed in their vehicle by members of a drug gang and driven to another area in the late afternoon of March 27, 2017.

The victims must have seen a wooded area outside their vehicle's window when the truck stopped. The two men probably had some idea what was happening. After all, they had admitted to stealing large quantities of drugs and money from the gang's stash house in Johnstown. The gang members out of Columbus, Ohio, called the East Main Money Gang, had extended their drug trade into the Johnstown area and are known to be violent, according to Ohio law enforcement.

Drugs and money were found by the gang in their vehicle. Some of it, however, was still missing, according to prosecution witness, Devon Wyrick, from the witness stand in courtroom No. 2 in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

Wyrick, who was severed as a co-defendant in the case last week, said 32-year-old Smith, the biggest in size and the oldest in age of the two friends, took off running. He was shot in the back by one of the co-defendants, Marekus Benson, now on trial for Smith and Staniszewski's murder, along with Samson Washington and Deandre Callender.

Official: Former Friedens woman sentenced in meth case

Wyrick testified that Benson, known on the street by the nickname Trig, pulled his gun and shot a bullet into Smith's back, knocking him down. He tried to shoot again but his gun jammed, Wyrick said.

Then Wyrick's brother, Washington, told him and Benson to stay put with the two friends, left and returned sometime later with another gun. He shot twice into the heads of both Smith as he lay on the ground, and Staniszewski, who was close by his friend. The shooters and Wyrick then left the two men's bodies behind in the wooded area. They took off and ditched the two vehicles associated with the two dead friends and went back to a house in Johnstown to eat dinner, Wyrick testified.

Other: Judge sentences Brock Allan Blair — who represented himself — to one to 10 years

So far, no testimony has placed Deandre Callender at the scene of the kidnapping of Smith and Staniszewski at the Galleria Mall, where they thought they were meeting their dealers for a buy, or for the aggravated assault and unlawful restraint in the basement of the stash house where they were beaten, or at the murder scene in a wooded area. Witnesses did testify that Callender was in a group of vehicles that traveled to Portage right after the gang learned that it was Smith and Staniszewski who robbed the stash house of money and drugs.

Smith lived in Portage; however, he was not home.

She ran

Jasmine Browning was called to the stand on Tuesday and made it halfway to the witness stand in courtroom No. 1 before turning around and walking out. It appears she ran, because Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry II told the court at the beginning of Wednesday's session that she is unavailable for testimony because she cannot be found.

The bench warrant calls for her apprehension to be brought to the courtroom to testify.

Browning, of Columbus, Ohio, was also charged for her alleged involvement in 2017. Although severed as a co-defendant in the murder trial, she still faces charge.

More: Remains of missing woman found in Brothersvalley Township

Because she is technically unavailable because for more than 24 hours the prosecution searched for her and tried to get in touch but failed, Judge Scott Bittner, who is presiding at the trial, allowed Browning's recorded testimony in two other hearings pertaining to the case to be read to the jury Thursday.

She mainly told the court at those hearings about the arguments among the co-defendants and what it was like the day that Smith and Staniszewski were murdered among the gang in her home that she shared with Washington.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Double murder trial end of day 5: Witness testifies he saw his brother shoot victims

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Indiana County man's death ruled homicide after Oct. 20 kidnapping

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dilltown-area man who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found dead on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers discovered the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb

PENN HILLS, PA – A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the suburban neighborhood of 300 block of Crescent Garden Drive in Penn Hills on Friday. Police responded to a shots-fired call at around 8:30 pm. Upon their arrival, police found the victim inside his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined the man was inside his home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots and two unoccupied parked cars outside the home, then fired a third shot into the home, striking the man through a window. No description of the suspect was released, and no The post 31-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh suburb appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Inmates death at SCI Houtzdale under investigation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at SCI Houtzdale died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Inmate Michael Shaffer, 44, was found in his cell at 4:01 p.m. where he was administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived, according to SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Case Update: Gang members found guilty in Somerset County double homicide

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a jury has rendered a guilty verdict for Samson Washington and Marekus Benson on charges related to the double homicide of two Somerset County men. The victims, 19-year-old Damien Staniszewski and 32-year-old James Smith were killed in March of 2017. The defendants, who are members of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

79-year-old woman killed in Armstrong Co. house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 79-year-old woman died following an afternoon house fire in Armstrong County.The Armstrong County Coroner's Office says Judith Zacherl was found dead inside her home in Madison Township after the fire broke out around 1 p.m.The fire is being investigated by the State Police's Fire Marshal.There are no signs of foul play and her death has been ruled an accident.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spring Hill shooting suspect arrested in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An attempted homicide suspect has been taken into custody by police.Police say that 30-year-old Juan Still was arrested in Swissvale on Friday.Still was wanted in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill neighborhood that took place in August.Still is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy