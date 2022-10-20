Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The UW has a pair of pledged recruits for its next basketball class.
Huskies Grind Out 28-21 Bay Area Win, Become Bowl Eligible
High-scoring UW offense held well under season scoring average.
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer's Monday Press Conference Notes
Here are some notes from Washington Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference... Said he was proud of the team and their fight and that getting a win on the road is never easy and some teams wilt away from that. Said the team continues to get healthier. Asked...
Graham-Kapowsin's faint 4A SPSL title hopes still alive after stunning Emerald Ridge
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Rather than spell out a worst-case scenario, the Graham-Kapowsin football coaches took a different motivational approach for this week's game against No. 2 Emerald Ridge. Coach Jeff Logan asked his team to focus on what could be for November with a big win Saturday - instead ...
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
q13fox.com
Coming to Seattle: Country legend George Strait announces stadium tour with Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town
Anyone who's been a country music fan in the last 40 years will definitely check "yes" for the chance to see three iconic talents on one stage. George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town announced a six-stadium tour, with a planned stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The...
Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle
After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
Cheney High School marching band wins first place in Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition
EVERETT, Wash. — After two amazing performances on Saturday, the Cheney High School (CHS) marching band placed first place overall at the 34th Annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett (PSFOB). CHS competed with several other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest, as well as other schools...
KING-5
Seattle Mariners, Jesse Winker headed for divorce? | Locked On Mariners
Are the Seattle Mariners and Jesse Winker headed for divorce? Colby and Ty discuss the revelation of disinterest from Seattle Times Beat Reporter Ryan.
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
whidbeylocal.com
Nancy Jelinek created SeaGlass Cove in Langley because she loved the seaside village
Although Nancy Jelinek spent most of her career as a registered nurse at UW Medicine, after she retired in 2016 she decided she wanted to follow her dream of “Having a little store.” Her former boss at the University of Washington had a house on Whidbey, and Nancy visited her home several times while she was still employed as a nurse.
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Chronicle
Whitman, Gonzaga Top List of 10 Leading Washington Universities and Colleges, According to Study
As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision. A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington state, four of which are located in Eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in 10th place.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Comments / 0