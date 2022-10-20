ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

southsoundbiz.com

Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South

The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
TACOMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle

After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MOSES LAKE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up

RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Whitman, Gonzaga Top List of 10 Leading Washington Universities and Colleges, According to Study

As many high school seniors and their parents are thinking about college with application deadlines approaching, choosing the best college can be a hard decision. A recent nationwide study has rated the top colleges and universities across the country, as well as naming the top 10 schools in Washington state, four of which are located in Eastern Washington. They include Whitman College in first place, Gonzaga University in third place, followed by Washington State University in fifth place and Central Washington University in 10th place.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE

