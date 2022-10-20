Read full article on original website
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Gets New Blueface Tattoo Despite Latest Cheating Scandal
Chrisean Rock and Blueface‘s dramatic relationship may be back on if her latest tattoo is anything to go by. On Tuesday (October 18), the “rainy days” rapper posted a new video to TikTok showing off a new Blueface tattoo on left side of her neck. This would make her third, with the other two appearing on the right and on her throat.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
HipHopDX.com
Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Killer Once Arrested For Shooting Run-DMC DJ’s Nephew
Jam Master Jay‘s nephew was allegedly shot by one of his uncle’s accused of killers less than a year after the Run-DMC DJ was gunned down. The allegation was re-entered into evidence as part of the case against Karl Jordan. Jr., who was arrested in 2020 for shooting Jam Master Jay’s nephew Rodney “Little Dee” Jones. According to Billboard, at the time of Jordan’s arrest, Jones identified him as the gunman who had shot him in the leg on Hollis Ave in May 2003.
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
TMZ.com
Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City
Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!. DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.
HipHopDX.com
Mac Phipps Puts Controversial Prison Bid Behind Him With His First Album In 23 Years
Mac Phipps has announced his first album in 23 years, Son of the City, which comes just over a year after he was released from prison following two decades behind bars. The former No Limit rapper was convicted of manslaughter in 2001 and sentenced to 30 years in prison. Mac, who always maintained his innocence, was released on parole on June 22, 2021 after serving 20 years of his sentence.
TMZ.com
Fyre Fest Founder Billy McFarland Teases New Project, Festival After Prison
Billy McFarland, the man behind the infamous Fyre Festival, has a new project on the horizon ... and it might be similar to what got him in so much trouble in the first place. Billy posted a teaser clip to TikTok Monday ... fessing up to his wrongs at the last festival -- before hinting at what's next.
TMZ.com
Tee Grizzley Clarifies Quitting Hip Hop, Will Rap and Act
Tee Grizzley can't leave rap, the game needs him ... so he tells TMZ Hip Hop, clarifying some recent comments that made it sound like he was retiring. The Detroit rapper appeared on Bootleg Kev's podcast last week, emphatically signaling the end of his career himself -- but, at LAX, he told us he was just trolling, mainly because he just dropped an album full of storytelling raps in "Chapters of the Trenches," which he likens to mini-movies.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Bares His Heart While Nicki Minaj Drops Spicy Basketball Metaphors on ‘I Admit’
YoungBoy Never Broke Again enlisted Nicki Minaj for a verse on “I Admit,” a song off the Louisiana rapper’s latest project, Ma’ I Got a Family, out today, Oct. 21. The track is centered around a tender guitar loop twisting above heavy drums as YoungBoy spins some heart-on-sleeve verses about love and devotion (“Come make sure you spend some time at mine/Babygirl, you know I’m slime,” goes the final couplet in the hook). Minaj, meanwhile, pops in with a characteristically wild verse that concludes with some delightfully lewd basketball metaphors. Ma’ I Got a Family is largely a solo effort from...
