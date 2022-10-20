Target, Walmart and other major retailers to close on Thanksgiving Day 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are almost a month away from Thanksgiving and top retailers are giving workers a break this year.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy will close their doors this Thanksgiving, something many companies started in the pandemic.

Kohl's and others will also close on the holiday.

According to blackfriday.com , other major stores closed for the holiday include Nordstrom, Home Depot, Lowes, Old Navy, and REI (also closed on Friday).

Simon-owned shopping malls like Woodfield, Orland Square, Gurnee Mills and Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, are also closed.