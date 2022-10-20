ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target, Walmart and other major retailers to close on Thanksgiving Day

By CBS Chicago Team
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are almost a month away from Thanksgiving and top retailers are giving workers a break this year.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy will close their doors this Thanksgiving, something many companies started in the pandemic.

Kohl's and others will also close on the holiday.

According to blackfriday.com , other major stores closed for the holiday include Nordstrom, Home Depot, Lowes, Old Navy, and REI (also closed on Friday).

Simon-owned shopping malls like Woodfield, Orland Square, Gurnee Mills and Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, are also closed.

Cris J
5d ago

Good as they should everyone deserves to have the holidays off!! Besides 10+ years ago they would be closed but not now. Most of these companies don't care about family or the holidays just making money!!

