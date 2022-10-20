The next Egg Pals pop-up is Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm at Ramen Shop, 5812 College Ave. (at Chabot Road) Oakland. As New York City shivers into winter while we enjoy the sun, it gets easier to forget the things that make that metropolis so quaint: the Broadway shows, a through-the-roof walkability score, and the prevalence of bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches served from one of the city’s countless bodegas. Such sandwiches are the inspiration behind Egg Pals, a new breakfast pop-up by Brack DeFries and Chris Morgan.

