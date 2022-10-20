Read full article on original website
SaY nO To HaTe
5d ago
Thanks God is all over. 8 years of doing absolutely nothing but failures and waste of tax money 💲
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Comments / 3