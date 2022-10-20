ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's why your cat puts its paws on your face and hands

Since cats can’t talk as we do, they use different parts of their body to let us know what they think or feel. It turns out, cats' paws are not only for walking and scratching. Just like our hands, they are useful communication tools. By putting their softies on us, cats are trying to tell us something.

