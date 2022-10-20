ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Hogg arrested for allegedly killing Asia Womack after losing basketball game

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police announced on Thursday that a man accused of killing his friend after she beat him in a basketball game has been arrested.

Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for murder on Oct. 20, 2022. He is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Asia Womack , 21, on Oct. 3.

Asia Womack and Cameron Hogg courtesy Womack family & Dallas Police Department

Womack's family believes that Hogg was upset about losing to her in a game of basketball at Terry Park.

"Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently.

"This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?"

Sonja Jackson
5d ago

Thank God they got this coward, killing a young lady because she beat him in a simple basketball game.

lazyred
5d ago

what a little man in every sense of the word.

Alexander Gilyard
5d ago

good...now enjoy your days in prison...u need it

