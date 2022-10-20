Deputies will conduct the annual Blue Light Special patrol on Halloween in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. More than 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. This patrol will continue until 8:30 p.m. during the peak hours of trick-or-treating. lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who are trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets.

