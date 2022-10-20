Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming
Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
One person dies in St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they are working to identify the man who died in the crash. The other driver involved wasn't injured.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
lafourchegazette.com
Sheriff Webre Announces 2022 Blue Light Special Patrol and Halloween Safety Tips
Deputies will conduct the annual Blue Light Special patrol on Halloween in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. More than 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. This patrol will continue until 8:30 p.m. during the peak hours of trick-or-treating. lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who are trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets.
Metairie woman killed in Assumption Parish crash
A Plaquemine man is an OWI facing charge after the early-Sunday-morning crash killed a 64-year-old woman from Jefferson Parish. The crash remains under investigation.
fox8live.com
Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old Hammond man died Saturday night (Oct. 22) when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 55 and struck a tree, the Louisiana State Police said. The 9:45 p.m. accident claimed the life of Brandon Whittington. Police said he was traveling southbound on I-55...
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 24, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 24, 2022.
houmatimes.com
Events for October 2022
Houma provided the setting for the original Swamp Thing comic books. The Rougarou may or may not haunt the bayou. And now there’s a new Beast in town: Beast Brands recently moved its entire warehouse operation to Houma!. Employing 11 people currently, the operation – located at 128 Capital...
Child shot after crowd confronts, chases car burglar
A child is hospitalized after a shooting in Marrero. It happened Monday night after people tried to stop car burglaries in their neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
Louisiana employee, customer’s sister charged after fight breaks out at sandwich shop
Two people were arrested on the North Shore over the weekend after a fight broke out following what police are calling "assault with a sandwich."
lafourchegazette.com
EDNA DUFRENE
Edna Pere Dufrene, 97, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead. Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female...
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
WDSU
JPSO investigating after expensive tool stolen from home of family fighting to rebuild
JEFFERSON, La. — A Jefferson family still trying to rebuild their home after Hurricane Ida was hit with another setback. Someone stole a crucial tool worth thousands of dollars from the company rebuilding their home. The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is trying to track them down. A large...
Comments / 0