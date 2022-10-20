ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming

Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
WDSU

LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish

Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
lafourchegazette.com

Sheriff Webre Announces 2022 Blue Light Special Patrol and Halloween Safety Tips

Deputies will conduct the annual Blue Light Special patrol on Halloween in order to help keep trick-or-treaters safe. More than 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. This patrol will continue until 8:30 p.m. during the peak hours of trick-or-treating. lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise caution for those families who are trick-or-treating. Motorists are encouraged to keep travel to a minimum on Halloween night due to the high number of pedestrians on neighborhood streets.
fox8live.com

Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 30-year-old Hammond man died Saturday night (Oct. 22) when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 55 and struck a tree, the Louisiana State Police said. The 9:45 p.m. accident claimed the life of Brandon Whittington. Police said he was traveling southbound on I-55...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Events for October 2022

Houma provided the setting for the original Swamp Thing comic books. The Rougarou may or may not haunt the bayou. And now there’s a new Beast in town: Beast Brands recently moved its entire warehouse operation to Houma!. Employing 11 people currently, the operation – located at 128 Capital...
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

EDNA DUFRENE

Edna Pere Dufrene, 97, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
LAROSE, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead. Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy