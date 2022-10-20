Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Burglary, Stalking Charges
A man out of Pike County is now facing burglary and stalking charges, following his indictment on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Myra Barnes Avenue over an apparent disturbance. Upon their arrival, police noticed shattered glass along with large holes in the front porch. A woman within...
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia pleads guilty to federal gun charges
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — An Ashland, Kentucky man pleaded guilty on Monday after being arrested at a traffic stop in Huntington, West Virginia in May 2022 for having a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Court documents say Melvin Hill, 38 of Ashland, was stopped by law enforcement near 13th Street and Ninth Avenue in Huntington. […]
wklw.com
Michigan man sentenced on federal charges in Big Sandy meth trafficking case
A Michigan man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in Eastern Kentucky. Jayshawn Robinson, 30 of Detroit, was sentenced in federal court in Pikeville on Friday. In August 2021, a Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of the home of Charles Chandler. During the search, law enforcement found more than 500 grams of meth that Chandler said he had obtained from Robinson. According to WYMT, in Robinson’s plea agreement, between April and August 2021, he had been regularly importing drugs into Johnson and Magoffin Counties to supply drug dealers there, including Chandler. Robinson pleaded guilty to aggravated drug trafficking charges in March. Chandler was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison back in June. Several others were convicted and sentenced for their roles in the case. Under federal law, those convicted must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.
wklw.com
Carter Co Man Arrested after Pursuit
A Carter Co man was arrested Saturday after a Police pursuit. According to the Olive Hill Police Dept. the pursuit started around 2:20 PM on Saturday in the Olive Hill community. Police identified the man as 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill. When the pursuit ended, Officers found several drugs inside Barker’s vehicle including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash. Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they also served two indictment warrants on Barker for burglary. He was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Three People Arrested after Spray-painting Vulgarities on Church, Causing More than $3,400 in Damages
Three people were arrested in Logan County after a vandalism spree. Two weeks ago, deputies began an investigation after vulgarities were found spray-painted on the Henlawson Church of Christ. The damage cost more the $3,400. Deputies discovered during the investigation, that another church, a bowling and several little league baseball...
West Virginia woman charged with arson in barn fire
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire. According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. […]
wymt.com
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
wymt.com
Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in an assault case. It happened early Sunday between 4 and 7:30 a.m. in the East Morehead area in Rowan County. The victim in the case told police the attacker is a white man, around 6′...
wklw.com
Police Asking for Help to Locate Suspect in Rowan Co Assault Case
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an assault case in Rowan Co. According to the Morehead Police Dept. the incident happened on Sunday between 4 AM and 7:30 AM in the East Morehead area of Rowan Co. Police say the victim in the case said the attacker is a white male, around 6′ tall with facial hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, ball cap and boots. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511. Officers also advise you to be cautious, stay aware of your surrounding and contact them if you notice anything suspicious.
WSAZ
Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek...
wymt.com
Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking everyone who lives near a former elementary school to stay vigilant following some thefts. Last Thursday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Kentucky Power about a copper theft to their equipment on the property of Lost Creek Elementary School.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigating a homicide after woman found dead in home
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the Russell Prater area. The body of a woman was discovered in her home at approximately 9:50 p.m Saturday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the death is […]
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
thebigsandynews.com
13 arrested following drug probe in Louisa
LOUISA — Louisa Police Chief Greg Fugitt said that a joint investigation on Lackey Avenue led to the arrest of 13 people on Thursday. Fugitt said in a release that officers were following up on complaints from the community and had been conducting an investigation into suspected drug trafficking for several months.
Woman dead after car strikes tree in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving lost control and struck a tree Sunday afternoon, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Marilyn L. Burns, 67, of Chesapeake, Lawrence County, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer north on Big Branch Road at […]
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the week of Oct. 17-21, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 17-21 Francis Anderson (POA) and Jay Anderson to Willis Chaffin and Lynette Chaffin. Edred Adams (Trustee), Kenneth Arrington and Sarah Arrington to Kenneth Arrington II, Sarah Arrington and Eldred Adams Jr. Donald Gussler and Darlene Staniford to Eric Spencer and Clista...
WSAZ
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station
CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
WSAZ
Fire being investigated as suspicious
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
