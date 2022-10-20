Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder: Seasonal Challenges Guide Week 10
It's the tenth week of Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, and if you've hopped into this pirate adventure right from the start, then you have one more set of seasonal objectives to chase down. This week is modest with those goals, as you'll be cleaning house to get your last pieces of Repute for the Star Chart.
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Trailer Highlights Improvements To Combat And Enemies
Ahead of its early November release, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok has detailed some of the changes to the sequel's enemy design and combat. At the start of Ragnarok, Kratos has both his Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, giving players far more combat options than the start of the previous game. This has allowed enemy design to be more complex from the get-go, too, with Sony Santa Monica focusing on providing both more variety and more mini bosses for you to tackle. As one combat designer states in the video below, it's all about balancing "frustration and engagement."
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15's New Map Explores The Bright Side Of A Broken Moon, Contrasting Heaven And Hell
Apex Legends Season 15 is lunar-themed; it's titled Eclipse and features ferrofluid-wielding technowitch Catalyst as a new playable character. The season adds a brand-new battle royale map to the game as well. Named Broken Moon, the new map is located on a lunar colony built upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon of Boreas, which is the home planet of both Catalyst and Seer.
Gamespot
Signalis Review - Silent Thrill
They say everything old is new again, and that's definitely been the case for survival-horror games lately. Full remakes, remasters, and reboots have made the headlines in one of gaming's more underserved genres, with no end in sight. So it's been an exciting change of pace to play Signalis, which is blatantly inspired by landmark franchises like Silent Hill and Resident Evil, but offers its own original horror universe to explore.
Gamespot
RiverCity Girls 2 - Marian Gameplay Trailer
Meet Marian, badass brawler and one of the new playable characters in 2D beat-'em-up River City Girls 2! Armed with hard-hitting grapples, brutal boxing techniques, and abs of steel, this former damsel in distress from the Double Dragon series is ready to team up with Misako and Kyoko to put the hurt on anyone who gets in their way! River City Girls 2 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and PC!
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Players Criticize Blizzard For $26 Kiriko Cosmetic Bundle
Overwatch 2's new Halloween Terror event began today, but fans are complaining about one of the new cosmetic bundles that carries a premium price tag that's more than fans had hoped. In particular, one of the new cosmetic bundles is the Kiriko bundle that includes a spooky new "witch" skin...
Gamespot
Steam Scream Fest Is Live - Check Out The Best Halloween Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Steam has joined in on the Halloween fun by launching Scream Fest, a week-long sale filled with horror game deals. The sale runs until November 1, so make sure to make your selections before the deals expire. Scream Fest includes horror staples like the Resident Evil franchise as well as games like Control which substitute pure horror for haunting atmospheres. All told, there are hundreds of games on sale. We've rounded up some of the highlights from the Steam Scream Fest below, but make sure to check out the storefront for the full slate of discounts.
Gamespot
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Servers PC Will Be Staying Offline
Bandai Namco has announced that, thanks to an "aging" system, PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain offline. While this will bring an end to online functions for that game, PC servers for Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin have been reactivated and online functions for the base edition of Dark Souls II and Dark Souls: Remastered will be restored in the future.
Gamespot
Silent Hill Fans Decode Hidden Message In Townfall Trailer
Silent Hill: Townfall is one of four new games announced by Konami during the recent Transmission event, and it's the one that we know the least about. However, fans believe that they've uncovered a hidden message in the teaser trailer's audio that seems to hint at the game's content. The...
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
Gamespot
Persona 5 Royal Is Already Discounted For PC
You can grab Persona 5 Royal--one of the best RPGs of recent memory--on PC for just $52.79 (normally $60) through Fanatical. The key unlocks on Steam and is valid for US customers only. As with all Fanatical purchases, you’ll get a 5%-off coupon to use on future orders. In...
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Cast And Crew Break Down The Season 1 Finale
HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, has been to be a proven hit with the media giant even bringing in nine million viewers for the Season 1 finale on the night it premiered. Production for Season 2 will be underway early next year, with George R. R. Martin himself saying the series needs four seasons to tell the story right.
Gamespot
Silent Hill 2 Artist Takes Issue With Ancient Fan Theory
Silent Hill 2 is a game that leaves a lot for the player to interpret, thanks to its symbolism and complex lore. However, one popular fan theory has been swatted down by series artist Masahiro Ito, who seems to take particular umbrage with it. The theory states that player character...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II: Every Perk, Killstreak, Mode, And Field Upgrade At Launch Revealed
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and now Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer...
Gamespot
Persona 5 Royal - Finish ‘Em Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.
Gamespot
Six Roblox Horror Games To Try Out This Halloween
Roblox isn't the first place you'd think of for horror-slash-survival games, but there are some pretty great options on the platform. Just know that they skew more toward uncanny settings, and are light on the gore and violence due to Roblox's younger audience. The fun of Roblox is joining a...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Trailer Shows A Special Co-op Mission
Overwatch 2's first seasonal event is the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, taking place October 25 - November 9. In the event trailer, Sombra assumes the central role as Bride of Junkenstein, and players can participate in a limited-time four-person co-op mission related to her thirst for revenge.
Gamespot
Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games. While the spotlight...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Bastion Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new content to the game as well as overhauls for some of the heroes. One of the heroes to get reworked is Bastion, who has gained some mobility while losing the ability to stay in his sentry turret mode indefinitely. Despite no longer being able to stay in his turret mode indefinitely, Bastion is still a top-tier damage dealer if you know how to use him. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Age of Empires II And IV Are Headed To Xbox Consoles In 2023
As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for the Age of Empires series, Microsoft announced that Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV will be headed to Xbox consoles. These real-time strategy games will be available through Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will also arrive on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
