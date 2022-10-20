Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Jury in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial remained deadlocked Tuesday
The jury in the federal civil rights trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill appeared to stall Tuesday after questio...
Trial date set for James and Jennifer Crumley, parents of Oxford High School shooter
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has scheduled the trial for Dec. 17, 2023. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students.
KEYT
Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father has been sentenced to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury. The father and son were among the first rioters to approach the building near the Senate Wing Door, according to prosecutors. His father is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Jan. 6 media streamer 'Baked Alaska' found guilty of damaging Hanukkah display
The Maricopa County Justice Courts found far-right streamer Tim "Baked Alaska" Gionet guilty of criminal damage after he defaced a Hanukkah display in December 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol. Gionet, a former Queen Creek resident, was found guilty of criminal damage and attempt to commit criminal damage after he pulled a poster that was...
