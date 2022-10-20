Read full article on original website
LOOK: Tennessee unveils all-black uniform for Saturday's game against Kentucky
No. 3 Tennessee will bring back its all-black, 'dark mode' look, with a twist, for Saturday night's game against Kentucky, the program announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols announced they’ll be wearing their black jerseys, black pants and new black helmets when they kick off with Kentucky (5-2,...
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the consensus No. 11 team in the country. After the Vols were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 last week, they came in at No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday. North Carolina is No. 1...
Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee
There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
Kelsey Pope breaks down Tennessee’s WRs heading into Kentucky game
Tennessee’s coaching staff underwent just one change during the offseason, the Vols opting to promote from within in tabbing quality control assistant Kelsey Pope as their new wide receivers coach to replace Kodi Burns after he left for a job in the NFL. So far, so good for the 30-year-old Pope, who has overseen a position group that’s hardly skipped a beat without its best player for more than half of the season. After No. 3 Tennessee wrapped up practice on Tuesday morning ahead of Saturday night’s clash with No. 19 Kentucky at Neyland Stadium, Pope spoke to the media about his position group heading into the eighth game of the season.
Trevon Flowers reacts to being tabbed as Thorpe Award semifinalist
Tennessee’s collective success so far this season should have several players firmly in the mix for college football’s most prominent individual awards, and one of the top players for the Vols already has been tabbed as a semifinalist for one of those trophies. Veteran safety and team captain Trevon Flowers, Tennessee’s leading tackler through seven games, made the cut of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the best defensive back in the nation, when it was released on Monday. The award also acknowledges character in addition to on-field performance and athletic ability.
WATCH: Squirrel, Mays, Flowers, Young preview Kentucky
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) gets back into conference play this week following its 65-24 win over UT Martin over the weekend. The Vols will welcome No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Vols wide receiver Squirrel White, center Cooper Mays, edge rusher Byron Young and safety Trevon Flowers met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview the top 25 matchup. Here's what they had to say.
Jean-Mary discusses LBs, 'unbelievable challenge' of facing Kentucky
After Tennessee's practice Tuesday morning, Vols linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary met with reporters to discuss the progress of his position group past the halfway point of the regular season. Third-ranked Tennessee is preparing for its home game Saturday night against No. 19 Kentucky. The unbeaten Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will...
Tillman remaining locked in during injury recovery
It came as a surprise to exactly no one that Josh Heupel was vague Monday afternoon when asked whether Tennessee star receiver Cedric Tillman would play Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Tennessee’s second-year coach is almost always — not always, but almost always — as vague as possible when asked...
Top247 QB set to attend first Tennessee game, has Vols among favorites
A highly ranked quarterback target says Tennessee is among the top schools he’s considering, and he’s ready to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. Here's everything Stoops had to say on Monday: Opening statement... “Obviously, very excited about ...
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
Vols freshman report: UT Martin game
Tennessee's final non-conference game of the season, a rout of UT Martin on Saturday afternoon, gave the Vols a chance to play plenty of reserves in hopes of developing some additional depth and resting many of their starters going into the stretch run of the regular season. It allowed them to play many of their true freshmen, including a couple who made their collegiate debuts.
Tennessee Up In Coaches, Holds Steady In AP Poll
Tennessee moved up one-spot to No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and remained at No. 3 in the AP Poll following its win over UT Martin. The top five is the same in both the AP and Coaches Poll with No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State coming in ahead of the Vols and No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson coming in behind.
‘It’s a thing of beauty’ – Vols’ Fant shows off big arm on TE TD pass
Hendon Hooker may be the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, but Tennessee’s star quarterback might be looking over his shoulder after watching teammate Princeton Fant show off his arm in Saturday’s easy win against UT Martin. OK, maybe not – “No, I’m not,” the typically stoic Hooker playfully confirmed after the game. But take nothing away from Fant, the veteran tight end who added to his two touchdown runs as a fullback a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt in the first half of Tennessee’s 65-24 homecoming win.
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
Company to expand Knox operations
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
