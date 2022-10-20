Tennessee’s coaching staff underwent just one change during the offseason, the Vols opting to promote from within in tabbing quality control assistant Kelsey Pope as their new wide receivers coach to replace Kodi Burns after he left for a job in the NFL. So far, so good for the 30-year-old Pope, who has overseen a position group that’s hardly skipped a beat without its best player for more than half of the season. After No. 3 Tennessee wrapped up practice on Tuesday morning ahead of Saturday night’s clash with No. 19 Kentucky at Neyland Stadium, Pope spoke to the media about his position group heading into the eighth game of the season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO