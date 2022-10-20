ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVrmf_0igZq2dT00

New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday.

Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report.

The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday.

"We'll see what we are actually dealing with here as we go forward," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday about Jones' possible return.

Third-string rookie Bailey Zappe is 2-0 as the starter after primary backup Brian Hoyer was knocked out of the Pats' Week 4 game against Green Bay. Zappe has thrown for 596 yards and four touchdowns in two-plus games.

Jones was 1-2 as the starter, throwing for 786 yards and two touchdowns against five interceptions. He sustained on the final play of the game in Week 3 against the Ravens.

However, The Athletic reported Thursday that Jones will return as the starter when he's healthy, despite the speculation of a quarterback controversy.

The Jones-Zappe starting storyline comes in the aftermath of a separate report that tension is building between Jones and the Patriots.

Sports Illustrated reported that Jones has questioned the combo play-calling of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to replace Josh McDaniels, and that the team wanted Jones to undergo surgery on his injured ankle, an idea Jones rebuffed. While the Patriots wanted Jones to have tightrope surgery to bolster the ankle, Jones opted for rehab, per SI.

The Patriots (3-3) host the Bears (2-4) on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
The Greeneville Sun

Bears at Patriots: Preview, Props & Prediction

The New England Patriots play host to the Chicago Bears on Monday night riding a surprising two-game winning streak that has kept them in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Surprising only because those wins were orchestrated by fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Mac Jones is expected to return from the high ankle sprain that has sidelined him since Week 3, but the Patriots (3-3) clearly believe they can...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers retirement odds continue to shorten

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers each have 10 games remaining to help turn their teams' seasons around, but one or both future Hall of Famers could decide to hang it up at the end of the year. SportsBetting.ag set odds last week for each player to retire -- Brady at -300 and Rodgers at -200. However, those odds shortened to -500 and -300, respectively, after both quarterbacks struggled mightily in ugly losses Sunday. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) suffered torn ACL

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury as well as a meniscus injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI confirmed the severity, per the reports. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2. ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Jets brace for worst on RB Breece Hall (knee)

The New York Jets are bracing for MRI results Monday to confirm their fears that rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2. However, Hall left in the second quarter after landing awkwardly while getting tackled. He had already scored on...
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger sustains facial fracture

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained a facial fracture in Sunday's win at Jacksonville, ESPN reported Monday. He exited the Giants' 23-17 victory after a hit by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. He grabbed at his face after the tackle and eventually was carted to the locker room. Bellinger, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per the report. He tallied one catch for 13 yards at Jacksonville and has 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in seven games (six starts). He also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the Week 5 win at Green Bay. --Field Level Media
NEW YORK STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has missed the last two games and his availability for the Week 8 contest against rival Cincinnati is in jeopardy. Also, Stefanski said starting tight end David Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury. ESPN reported it's a high-ankle sprain and that Njoku will miss 2-5 weeks. Stefanski added that TE...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack

The Denver Broncos are signing running back Marlon Mack off San Francisco's practice squad and the 26-year-old veteran will fly with the team to London on Monday for their Week 8 game. Mack's agents confirmed the move to ESPN. The Broncos (2-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The signing comes...
DENVER, CO
The Greeneville Sun

Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is likely out for Thursday night's game with a concussion and wide receiver Russell Gage is having an MRI on Monday on his injured hamstring. Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Winfield is in the protocol with not enough time to get cleared on a short week. The Bucs (3-4) host the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) to kick off Week 8 on "Thursday...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis (Lisfranc) done for season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury in his foot Sunday night and is done for the remainder of the season, ESPN and The Dallas Morning News reported. Lewis suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions while intercepting a pass. He was carted to the locker room. Lewis, 27, started four of six games this season and had 26 tackles and one sack to go with the interception. He has eight career INTs in 43 games (eight starts), all with the Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. --Field Level Media
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Packers Commanders Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to hand the ball off to running back AJ Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Commanders

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field. Offense: D The Packers finished 0 of 6 on third down and didn’t surpass 100 total yards until the final play of the third quarter. They had success feeding Aaron Jones early but then he disappeared from the game plan for what seemed like a big...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter

Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career NFL start in Week 8 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Veteran starter Matt Ryan, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, heads to the bench after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's setback at Tennessee. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Greeneville Sun

NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule. ...
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

263
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy