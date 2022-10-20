Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) are welcoming in the Orlando Magic (0-1) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at State Farm Arena, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the squads this season.

The Hawks take the court as 8.5-point favorites against the Magic. The point total for the game is set at 222.

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Atlanta -8.5

Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Atlanta -360, Orlando +279

Magic at Hawks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 8.5)

Hawks (- 8.5) Pick OU:

Under (222)

Prediction:

Hawks 117 – Magic 104

Atlanta finished with a 33-17 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66% of those games).

Atlanta had a record of 10-3 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -360 or shorter last year (76.9%).

Atlanta has an implied moneyline win probability of 78.3% in this contest.

Last season, Orlando was the underdog 73 times and won 17, or 23.3%, of those games.

Last season, Orlando won seven of its 40 games, or 17.5%, when it was the underdog by at least +279 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 26.4% chance of a victory for Orlando.

Last year, the 113.9 points per game the Hawks put up were just 1.7 more points than the Magic gave up (112.2).

Atlanta had a 31-17 record against the spread and a 35-13 record overall last season when putting up more than 112.2 points.

Orlando had a 28-15-1 record against the spread and a 20-24 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Magic averaged 8.2 fewer points per game last year (104.2) than the Hawks gave up (112.4).

Orlando went 14-6 against the spread and 11-9 overall when it scored more than 112.4 points last season.

Atlanta went 13-8 against the spread and 15-6 overall last season when it allowed fewer than 104.2 points.

Last season, the Hawks were at the sixth spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (113.9 PPG), while the Magic allowed the 20th-fewest points per game (112.2) in the league.

Orlando’s squad was the 29th-ranked scoring team (104.2 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Atlanta ranked 21st in terms of allowing points per game (112.4).

The Hawks totaled 128 more points than their opponents last season (1.5 per game on average), while the Magic were out-scored by 656 total points (8.0 per game average differential).

Over/Under

Atlanta’s average implied point total last season was 0.2 more points than its implied total in Friday’s game (115.2 implied points on average compared to 115 implied points in this game).

Last season, Atlanta outscored its implied point total for this matchup (115) 42 times.

The average implied point total last season for Orlando (112.9) is 5.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (107).

How to watch Hawks vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSFL

BSSE and BSFL Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

