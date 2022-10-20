ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nk4uT_0igZq0s100

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) are welcoming in the Orlando Magic (0-1) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at State Farm Arena, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the squads this season.

The Hawks take the court as 8.5-point favorites against the Magic. The point total for the game is set at 222.

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Atlanta -8.5
  • Total: 222
  • Moneyline: Atlanta -360, Orlando +279

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Magic at Hawks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (- 8.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (222)
  • Prediction:
  • Hawks 117 – Magic 104
  • Atlanta finished with a 33-17 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66% of those games).
  • Atlanta had a record of 10-3 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -360 or shorter last year (76.9%).
  • Atlanta has an implied moneyline win probability of 78.3% in this contest.
  • Last season, Orlando was the underdog 73 times and won 17, or 23.3%, of those games.
  • Last season, Orlando won seven of its 40 games, or 17.5%, when it was the underdog by at least +279 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 26.4% chance of a victory for Orlando.
  • Last year, the 113.9 points per game the Hawks put up were just 1.7 more points than the Magic gave up (112.2).
  • Atlanta had a 31-17 record against the spread and a 35-13 record overall last season when putting up more than 112.2 points.
  • Orlando had a 28-15-1 record against the spread and a 20-24 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Magic averaged 8.2 fewer points per game last year (104.2) than the Hawks gave up (112.4).
  • Orlando went 14-6 against the spread and 11-9 overall when it scored more than 112.4 points last season.
  • Atlanta went 13-8 against the spread and 15-6 overall last season when it allowed fewer than 104.2 points.
  • Last season, the Hawks were at the sixth spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (113.9 PPG), while the Magic allowed the 20th-fewest points per game (112.2) in the league.
  • Orlando’s squad was the 29th-ranked scoring team (104.2 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Atlanta ranked 21st in terms of allowing points per game (112.4).
  • The Hawks totaled 128 more points than their opponents last season (1.5 per game on average), while the Magic were out-scored by 656 total points (8.0 per game average differential).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

  • Atlanta’s average implied point total last season was 0.2 more points than its implied total in Friday’s game (115.2 implied points on average compared to 115 implied points in this game).
  • Last season, Atlanta outscored its implied point total for this matchup (115) 42 times.
  • The average implied point total last season for Orlando (112.9) is 5.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (107).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Hawks vs. Magic

  • Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSE and BSFL
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Gordon was comically unfazed as teammates Jabari Smith, Jalen Green argued on the bench

When your coworkers are in the midst of a dispute, you have several different options you can take for how you want to handle the tension. You can get involved, which could help alleviate the drama but could also exacerbate it. Or you can do nothing at all. Houston’s Eric Gordon has been around the league long enough to know what he wanted to do Monday night, which was to let his teammates figure it out amongst themselves.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Column: Oregon’s win over UCLA puts College Football Playoff committee in a tough spot

Take a second and think back to Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. It was 50 days ago. Not an extraordinary amount of time, but long enough that you may forget some minor details and minutiae from that 24-hour period. Do you remember what the weather was like? What about your breakfast choice? Could you tell me any meal you had on that day or name any of the people that you spent time with that early fall Saturday? Are you struggling to come up with answers to these questions, racking your brain and finding that you forgot a lot about what happened on that...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt updates his top 10 college football teams after seeing Ohio State in person for the first time

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt — along with his partner Gus Johnson — has almost become known as one of the voices of Ohio State football with as many games as he’s called over the last three seasons. Despite it all, he tends to have an unbiased and well-thought opinion when it comes to his voice compared to many others out there (ahem — cough, cough, Desmond Howard).
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 Big 12 teams headed to bowl games in latest USA TODAY Sports projections

Another week, and another round of Bowl Game projections on USA TODAY from Erick Smith. Smith has eight teams from the Big 12 making it to a bowl in his latest set of projections. The Oklahoma Sooners are among them. While not as good as the playoff projection OU had at the beginning of the year, retaining bowl eligibility after a nightmare three-week stretch feels good.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida rises slightly in ESPN's Week 8 FPI update after bye week

ESPN has released its latest FPI rankings, with the Florida Gators rising slightly in their overall ranking and maintaining their bowl eligibility projection. ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results as the season goes on. As the season progresses, the data used to determine a team’s FPI ranking will come from the games played. FPI also predicts the outcomes for each game played.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks now undisputed No. 1 team out west

Despite two of the top four teams in the conference not playing on Saturday, this was one of the more impactful days of the year in the Pac-12 conference. It solidified what fans in Eugene have felt for a few weeks now — the Oregon Ducks are the best team out west. With the No. 9 Ducks’ 45-30 dismantling of the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, it’s clear that Dan Lanning’s squad holds the top spot in the power rankings for the second week in a row, and gives them pole-position in the race to get to the Pac-12 Championship game. Both USC and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Oregon pursuing transfer Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year

The college basketball is close to getting off the ground, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dana Altman to tinker with the roster in Eugene. According to a report from reputable college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, the Ducks are reaching out to Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, who is transferring from Manhattan after the team fired head coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the season starts. Perez averaged 18.9 PPG last season with the Jaspers and was named to the All-MAAC First Team. Manhattan is the third stop for the...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy