Probation, restitution ordered after plea deal for check fraud

KIMT
Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose
PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession. Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills...
Former Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd case
A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police say a shelter-in-place alert issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday was prompted by a 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family.The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue. One person was killed, two were seriously injured and two more suffered minor injuries, the Roseville Police Department said. Police said the weapon used was not a firearm, and the victims suffered blunt force injuries.The alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."A tipster saw the suspect near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and alerted police, who took him into custody around 11:30 a.m.A spokesperson with Roseville schools confirmed schools were placed in lockout at the direction of Roseville police, due to an armed suspect in the area.Scheider said police don't yet know a motive for the attack and are "not aware of a police history at this address."
Roseville murder suspect arrested, shelter in place order lifted
Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect is in custody late Tuesday morning, approximately 45 minutes after authorities in Roseville ordered a shelter-in-place amid the search.
KIMT
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
KIMT
2 hospitalized following 3 separate overdose calls this weekend in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders in Rochester responded to three separate overdose calls Friday night that resulted in two people being hospitalized. Police said a two males, 24 and 71, were taken to the hospital after overdosing on possibly heroin and/or fentanyl. A 31-year-old female also overdosed but wasn’t transported.
Southern Minnesota News
Meth & fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
A Mankato meth and fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison. Amanda Lynn Bailey, 42, was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County Court on 1st-degree drug sale charges. She will serve her time at the Minnesota State Corrections Facility in Shakopee. In January, drug task force agents...
Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters
AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
Terrance Leslie makes first court appearance in Maplewood toddler's death
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 26-year-old Maplewood man had his first court appearance Friday morning in connection to a toddler's death earlier this week.The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Thursday announced Terrance Valdez Leslie is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the toddler's death. Leslie's bond was set at $2 million in court Friday. Maplewood police say they found the 17-month-old inside an apartment Tuesday night. She was badly burned and died later at the hospital.RELATED: Terrance Leslie charged with murder in Maplewood toddler's deathDoctors found signs of other injuries and believe the child was the victim of ongoing abuse. Investigators think Leslie may have intentionally recorded himself hurting the girl. "Very difficult. In my 22 years of law enforcement experience, I've never investigated a crime more disturbing or more heinous than this murder," Maplewood Police Department's Lt. Joe Steiner said in a Thursday news conference.If convicted, Leslie could face up to 40 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 1.
fox9.com
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Corcoran homeowner chases would-be vehicle thieves, police report
CORCORAN, Minn. -- Police in Corcoran say that a homeowner thwarted an attempted car theft Friday afternoon.Police say that a man called officers at about 1 p.m. on the 19300 block of Bridle Path. He said that three men had walked into his garage. When he went outside, he said the men fled the garage toward a white Mazda SUV parked in front of the home. Police say that the man reported one of them brandished a handgun before they fled in the vehicle.About 15 minutes later, police received word of a stolen Mercedes SUV, and located the vehicle traveling with the white Mazda. Police pursued the two vehicles through Maple Grove and ultimately into Minneapolis, where the stolen vehicles split up. Officers lost track of them.Anyone with information is asked to contact Corcoran Police.The police department also stressed the importance of making sure that you don't keep valuables inside your vehicles.
Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash
A Cottage Grove high school employee died in a fiery crash in the early hours of Friday morning. Corbin Buss, 27 was identified as the driver killed in the crash reported at the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road at 1:07 a.m. An email from Park High School was sent to parents and staff addressing Buss' death Sunday night.
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement. The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when...
KAAL-TV
Woman charged after allegedly throwing rock, breaking window of Rochester Transit bus
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a rock that damaged a window of a Rochester Transit bus. Krystal Lynette Phillips, 33, is charged with one count of felony first-degree damage to property over $1,000 and a felony interfering with the operation of a transit vehicle.
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
Police: Man shot outside vehicle in north Minneapolis expected to survive
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after they found a man shot near his vehicle in north Minneapolis Saturday night.Officers responded to a report of multiple shots at the 3800 block of Penn Avenue North shortly before 7:40 p.m.The victim was taken to the hospital with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say.No arrests have been made.
