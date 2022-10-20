ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w70xN_0igZpWoz00

New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday.

Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report.

The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday.

"We'll see what we are actually dealing with here as we go forward," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday about Jones' possible return.

Third-string rookie Bailey Zappe is 2-0 as the starter after primary backup Brian Hoyer was knocked out of the Pats' Week 4 game against Green Bay. Zappe has thrown for 596 yards and four touchdowns in two-plus games.

Jones was 1-2 as the starter, throwing for 786 yards and two touchdowns against five interceptions. He sustained on the final play of the game in Week 3 against the Ravens.

However, The Athletic reported Thursday that Jones will return as the starter when he's healthy, despite the speculation of a quarterback controversy.

The Jones-Zappe starting storyline comes in the aftermath of a separate report that tension is building between Jones and the Patriots.

Sports Illustrated reported that Jones has questioned the combo play-calling of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to replace Josh McDaniels, and that the team wanted Jones to undergo surgery on his injured ankle, an idea Jones rebuffed. While the Patriots wanted Jones to have tightrope surgery to bolster the ankle, Jones opted for rehab, per SI.

The Patriots (3-3) host the Bears (2-4) on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
The Newport Plain Talk

Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary

After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks. In the 28-14 win over San Francisco in Week 6, starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) went down. Hayward has been placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely. In Sunday's 35-17 loss at Cincinnati, Terrell (hamstring) left in the first quarter,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are so banged up that even quarterback Ryan Tannehill now is in a walking boot. The Titans also have won four straight after an 0-2 start, showing a toughness that could be what matters most in the AFC South they’ve won each of the past two seasons. Andrew Adams returned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Chargers' J.C. Jackson done for season; Mike Williams out 'weeks'

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee and is out for the remainder of the season, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday. Staley also confirmed that wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will miss "weeks, not days." Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter Sunday after a play...
The Newport Plain Talk

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Commanders

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers in their 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field. Offense: D The Packers finished 0 of 6 on third down and didn’t surpass 100 total yards until the final play of the third quarter. They had success feeding Aaron Jones early but then he disappeared from the game plan for what seemed like a big...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partial hamstring tear

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring and could be sidelined beyond Sunday's game against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported. The Broncos haven't revealed the extent of the injury, but NFL Network said tests earlier this week showed the partial tear, classified as a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The team ruled Wilson out on Saturday and Brett Rypien was set to make the start against...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) suffered torn ACL

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury as well as a meniscus injury. An MRI confirmed the injuries, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2. ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is likely out for Thursday night's game with a concussion and wide receiver Russell Gage is having an MRI on Monday on his injured hamstring. Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Winfield is in the protocol with not enough time to get cleared on a short week. The Bucs (3-4) host the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) to kick off Week 8 on "Thursday...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Bears at Patriots: Preview, Props & Prediction

The New England Patriots play host to the Chicago Bears on Monday night riding a surprising two-game winning streak that has kept them in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Surprising only because those wins were orchestrated by fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Mac Jones is expected to return from the high ankle sprain that has sidelined him since Week 3, but the Patriots (3-3) clearly believe they can...
CHICAGO, IL
The Newport Plain Talk

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis (Lisfranc) done for season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury in his foot Sunday night and is done for the remainder of the season, ESPN and The Dallas Morning News reported. Lewis suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions while intercepting a pass. He was carted to the locker room. Lewis, 27, started four of six games this season and had 26 tackles and one sack to go with the interception. He has eight career INTs in 43 games (eight starts), all with the Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. --Field Level Media
DALLAS, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Aaron Rodgers - Packers Commanders

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne is penalized for roughing the passer after hitting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second half of Washington's 23-21 win over Green Bay in Landover, Md. Rodgers finished the day 23 of 35 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter

Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career NFL start in Week 8 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Veteran starter Matt Ryan, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, heads to the bench after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's setback at Tennessee. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Syndication: The Enquirer

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is tended to by the Bengals training staff after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. The Bengals led 28-17 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-The Enquirer Atlanta Falcons At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 7
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
860
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy