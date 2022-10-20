Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

Southwest Division foes face one another when the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) travel to face the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Toyota Center, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the clubs this year.

The Grizzlies enter their matchup against the Rockets as a 5.5-point favorite. The game’s point total is set at 230.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Memphis -5.5

Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Memphis -219, Houston +178

Grizzlies at Rockets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 5.5)

Grizzlies (- 5.5) Pick OU:

Under (230.5)

Prediction:

Grizzlies 121 – Rockets 106

Memphis won 75% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (39-13).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -219 or shorter last year, Memphis finished with a record of 24-4 (85.7%).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Memphis’ implied win probability is 68.7%.

Last season, Houston won 14 out of the 75 games, or 18.7%, in which it was the underdog.

Houston had a record of 7-52, a 11.9% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +178 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 36.0%.

Last year, the Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets gave up.

When Memphis totaled more than 118.2 points last season, it went 31-3-1 against the spread and 33-2 overall.

Houston had a 21-11 record against the spread and a 15-17 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 115.6 points.

The Rockets scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 0.2 fewer points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies gave up.

When it scored more than 109.9 points last season, Houston went 26-16-1 against the spread and 19-24 overall.

Memphis’ record was 36-6 against the spread and 38-4 overall when it allowed fewer than 109.7 points last season.

Last season, the Grizzlies were at the second spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (115.6 PPG), while the Rockets allowed the most points per game (118.2) in the league.

The 19th-ranked scoring NBA team was Houston a season ago (109.7 PPG), while the Memphis squad was the 12th-ranked defense (109.9 PPG) in the league.

The Grizzlies totaled 466 more points than their opponents last season (5.7 per game on average), while the Rockets were out-scored by 695 total points (8.5 per game average differential).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Memphis last season was 115.3 points, 2.7 fewer points than its implied total of 118 points in Friday’s game.

Last year, Memphis scored more than 118 points in 42 games.

Houston’s average implied point total last season (117.6 points) is 4.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (113 points).

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and SportsNet SW

BSSE and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

