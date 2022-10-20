ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

 5 days ago
Southwest Division foes face one another when the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) travel to face the Houston Rockets (0-1) at Toyota Center, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the clubs this year.

The Grizzlies enter their matchup against the Rockets as a 5.5-point favorite. The game’s point total is set at 230.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Memphis -5.5
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Memphis -219, Houston +178

Grizzlies at Rockets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 5.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (230.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Grizzlies 121 – Rockets 106
  • Memphis won 75% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (39-13).
  • In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -219 or shorter last year, Memphis finished with a record of 24-4 (85.7%).
  • Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Memphis’ implied win probability is 68.7%.
  • Last season, Houston won 14 out of the 75 games, or 18.7%, in which it was the underdog.
  • Houston had a record of 7-52, a 11.9% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +178 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 36.0%.
  • Last year, the Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets gave up.
  • When Memphis totaled more than 118.2 points last season, it went 31-3-1 against the spread and 33-2 overall.
  • Houston had a 21-11 record against the spread and a 15-17 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Rockets scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, just 0.2 fewer points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies gave up.
  • When it scored more than 109.9 points last season, Houston went 26-16-1 against the spread and 19-24 overall.
  • Memphis’ record was 36-6 against the spread and 38-4 overall when it allowed fewer than 109.7 points last season.
  • Last season, the Grizzlies were at the second spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (115.6 PPG), while the Rockets allowed the most points per game (118.2) in the league.
  • The 19th-ranked scoring NBA team was Houston a season ago (109.7 PPG), while the Memphis squad was the 12th-ranked defense (109.9 PPG) in the league.
  • The Grizzlies totaled 466 more points than their opponents last season (5.7 per game on average), while the Rockets were out-scored by 695 total points (8.5 per game average differential).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Memphis last season was 115.3 points, 2.7 fewer points than its implied total of 118 points in Friday’s game.
  • Last year, Memphis scored more than 118 points in 42 games.
  • Houston’s average implied point total last season (117.6 points) is 4.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (113 points).

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSE and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

