New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

The Pelicans are a 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets when the Pelicans and the Hornets meet. The matchup’s point total is set at 230.5.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Odds

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Odds

New Orleans -6.5

Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: New Orleans -251, Charlotte +206

Pelicans at Hornets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 6.5)

Hornets (+ 6.5) Pick OU:

Under (230.5)

Prediction:

Hornets 115 – Pelicans 110

New Orleans finished 17-6 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.9% of those games).

New Orleans had a record of 7-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -251 or shorter last year (87.5%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives New Orleans a 71.5% chance to win.

Charlotte was underdogs 52 times last season and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

Last season, Charlotte won three of its 13 games, or 23.1%, when it was the underdog by at least +206 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 32.7% chance of a victory for Charlotte.

Last year, the Pelicans put up 109.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets allowed.

New Orleans went 18-5-1 against the spread and 19-5 overall last season when scoring more than 114.9 points.

Charlotte had a 22-4 record against the spread and a 24-2 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Hornets scored an average of 115.3 points per game last year, 5.0 more points than the 110.3 the Pelicans gave up to opponents.

Charlotte put together a 34-12-2 ATS record and a 33-15 overall record last season in games it scored more than 110.3 points.

New Orleans’ record was 36-18-2 against the spread and 35-21 overall when it allowed fewer than 115.3 points last season.

Last season, the Pelicans were the league’s 21st-ranked scoring team (109.3 PPG), while the Hornets were the 25th-ranked defense in terms of points per game (114.9) in NBA action.

Charlotte’s squad was the fourth-ranked scoring team (115.3 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while New Orleans ranked 13th in terms of allowing points per game (110.3).

The Pelicans had a -81-point scoring differential last season (-1.0 per game). The Hornets out-scored opponents by 36 points on the season (0.4 more per game).

Over/Under

New Orleans had an average implied point total of 113.1 last season, which is 5.9 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (119).

Last season, New Orleans scored more than 119 points in 15 games.

Charlotte’s average implied point total last season (116.4 points) is 4.4 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (112 points).

How to watch Pelicans vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

