New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Detroit Pistons (1-0) battle the New York Knicks (0-1) on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET.

The Knicks are a 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons when the Knicks and the Pistons square off. The over/under for the matchup is set at 217.5.

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

New York -6.5

Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: New York -260, Detroit +212

Pistons at Knicks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 6.5)

Knicks (- 6.5) Pick OU:

Under (217.5)

Prediction:

Knicks 113 – Pistons 102

New York went 23-15 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -260 or shorter last year, New York had a record of 7-5 (58.3%).

New York has an implied moneyline win probability of 72.2% in this contest.

Detroit was underdogs in 76 games last season and won 20 (26.3%) of those contests.

Last season, Detroit won 13 of its 52 games, or 25%, when it was the underdog by at least +212 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 32.1% chance to win.

Last year, the Knicks scored 106.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons gave up.

New York had a 16-7 record against the spread and a 15-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Detroit had a 19-8-2 record against the spread and a 14-15 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Pistons averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (104.8) than the Knicks gave up to opponents (106.6).

Detroit put together a 26-10 ATS record and a 17-19 overall record last season in games it scored more than 106.6 points.

New York had an ATS record of 26-10-1 and a 29-8 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.8 points.

Last season, the Knicks were the NBA’s 26th-ranked offense (106.5 PPG), while the Pistons ranked 22nd in defensive points per game (112.5) in the league.

Detroit’s squad was the 28th-ranked scoring team (104.8 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while New York ranked sixth in terms of allowing points per game (106.6).

The Knicks were out-scored by 10 points last season (0.1 points per game on average), and opponents of the Pistons have out-scored them by 633 more points on the year (7.7 per game).

Over/Under

New York had an average implied point total of 110.2 last season, which is 1.8 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (112).

Last year, New York totaled more than 112 points in a game 24 times.

The 112.5-point average implied total last season for Detroit is 6.5 more points than the team’s 106-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass

