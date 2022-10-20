Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) are home in Northwest Division action versus the Utah Jazz (1-0) on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between these clubs this year.

The Timberwolves enter their game against the Jazz as an 8.5-point favorite. The game’s point total is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Odds

Minnesota -8.5

Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Minnesota -367, Utah +289

Jazz at Timberwolves odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 8.5)

Jazz (+ 8.5) Pick OU:

Under (228.5)

Prediction:

Timberwolves 113 – Jazz 112

Minnesota was favored on the moneyline 45 total times last season. It went 33-12 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -367 or shorter last year, Minnesota had a record of 8-2 (80%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Minnesota a 78.6% chance to win.

Last season, Utah was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

Utah did not win as an underdog of +289 or more on the moneyline last season in two games with those odds or longer.

Utah has a 25.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Last year, the Timberwolves recorded 115.9 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allowed.

When Minnesota totaled more than 107.6 points last season, it went 38-22-1 against the spread and 41-20 overall.

Utah had a 33-28-2 record against the spread and a 44-19 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.

The Jazz put up an average of 113.6 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves gave up to opponents.

Utah put together a 24-16-1 ATS record and a 35-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 113.3 points.

Minnesota’s record was 27-10-1 against the spread and 29-9 overall when it allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season.

Last season, the Timberwolves were the NBA’s highest-scoring offense (115.9 PPG), while the Jazz ranked 10th in defensive points per game (107.6) in the league.

The seventh-ranked scoring NBA team was Utah a season ago (113.6 PPG), while the Minnesota squad was the 24th-ranked defense (113.3 PPG) in the league.

The Timberwolves totaled a total of 216 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 2.6 per game), and the Jazz out-scored opponents by 495 points on the season (6.0 more per game).

Over/Under

Minnesota had an average implied point total of 116.1 last season, which is 2.9 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (119).

Last season, Minnesota scored more than 119 points 34 times.

Utah’s average implied point total last season (115.0 points) is 5.0 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (110 points).

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM and BSN

SportsNet RM and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

