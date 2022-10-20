ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKDNY_0igZnsP500

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) are home in Northwest Division action versus the Utah Jazz (1-0) on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s the first matchup between these clubs this year.

The Timberwolves enter their game against the Jazz as an 8.5-point favorite. The game’s point total is set at 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Minnesota -8.5
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Minnesota -367, Utah +289

Jazz at Timberwolves odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 8.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (228.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Timberwolves 113 – Jazz 112
  • Minnesota was favored on the moneyline 45 total times last season. It went 33-12 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -367 or shorter last year, Minnesota had a record of 8-2 (80%).
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Minnesota a 78.6% chance to win.
  • Last season, Utah was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
  • Utah did not win as an underdog of +289 or more on the moneyline last season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Utah has a 25.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Last year, the Timberwolves recorded 115.9 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz allowed.
  • When Minnesota totaled more than 107.6 points last season, it went 38-22-1 against the spread and 41-20 overall.
  • Utah had a 33-28-2 record against the spread and a 44-19 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Jazz put up an average of 113.6 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves gave up to opponents.
  • Utah put together a 24-16-1 ATS record and a 35-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 113.3 points.
  • Minnesota’s record was 27-10-1 against the spread and 29-9 overall when it allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season.
  • Last season, the Timberwolves were the NBA’s highest-scoring offense (115.9 PPG), while the Jazz ranked 10th in defensive points per game (107.6) in the league.
  • The seventh-ranked scoring NBA team was Utah a season ago (113.6 PPG), while the Minnesota squad was the 24th-ranked defense (113.3 PPG) in the league.
  • The Timberwolves totaled a total of 216 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 2.6 per game), and the Jazz out-scored opponents by 495 points on the season (6.0 more per game).

Over/Under

  • Minnesota had an average implied point total of 116.1 last season, which is 2.9 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (119).
  • Last season, Minnesota scored more than 119 points 34 times.
  • Utah’s average implied point total last season (115.0 points) is 5.0 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (110 points).

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Jazz

  • Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Community Policy