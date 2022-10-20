Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Indiana Pacers (0-1) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022 on BSSW and BSIN.

The Pacers are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs when Pacers and Spurs take the court. The point total for the matchup is 231.

Pacers vs. Spurs Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Indiana -3

Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Indiana -152, San Antonio +129

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Spurs at Pacers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 3)

Spurs (+ 3) Pick OU:

Under (231)

Prediction:

Spurs 114 – Pacers 112

Indiana won 45.5% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (15-18).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -152 or shorter last year, Indiana had a record of 9-9 (50%).

Indiana has an implied moneyline win probability of 60.3% in this matchup.

San Antonio was underdogs in 52 games last season and won 15 (28.8%) of those contests.

San Antonio had a record of 13-26, a 33.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +129 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 43.7% chance to win.

Last year, the 111.5 points per game the Pacers put up were just 1.5 fewer points than the Spurs allowed (113.0).

Indiana went 20-16-1 against the spread and 15-22 overall last season when scoring more than 113.0 points.

San Antonio had a 31-4-1 record against the spread and a 26-10 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Spurs’ 113.2 points per game last year were just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.9 the Pacers gave up to opponents.

San Antonio put together a 23-10 ATS record and a 21-12 overall record last season in games it scored more than 114.9 points.

Indiana’s record was 26-12-1 against the spread and 20-19 overall when it allowed fewer than 113.2 points last season.

Last season, the Pacers were at the 14th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (111.5 PPG), while the Spurs allowed the 23rd-fewest points per game (113.0) in the league.

San Antonio’s squad was the eighth-ranked scoring team (113.2 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Indiana ranked 25th in terms of allowing points per game (114.9).

The Pacers had a negative point differential last season (-285 total points, -3.4 per game), while the Spurs scored only 10 more points than their opponents (0.2 per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

Indiana had an average implied point total of 113.9 last season, which is 3.1 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (117).

Last season, Indiana totaled more than 117 points in a game 33 times.

The average implied point total last season for San Antonio (115.6) is 1.6 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (114).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Pacers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSIN

BSSW and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).