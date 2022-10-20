Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (0-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022 on ESPN and BSSUN.

The Celtics take on the Heat. The Celtics are favored by 2.5 points against the Heat. The matchup’s point total is set at 218.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Boston -2.5

Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Boston -138, Miami +116

Celtics at Heat odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Pick OU:

Under (218.5)

Prediction: –

Heat 108 – Celtics 107

Boston won 73.3% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (44-16).

Boston had a record of 40-14 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -138 or shorter last year (74.1%).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Boston’s implied win probability is 58.0%.

Last season, Miami was the underdog 23 times and won 14, or 60.9%, of those games.

Last season, Miami won 11 of its 18 games, or 61.1%, when it was the underdog by at least +116 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

Last year, the Celtics recorded 6.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Heat gave up (105.6).

When Boston scored more than 105.6 points last season, it went 36-16-1 against the spread and 41-12 overall.

Miami went 40-20 against the spread and 46-14 overall last season when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Heat’s 110.0 points per game last year were 5.5 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allowed.

Miami put together a 40-16 ATS record and a 45-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 104.5 points.

Boston’s record was 34-18-1 against the spread and 41-12 overall when it allowed fewer than 110.0 points last season.

Last season, the Celtics were at the 12th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (111.8 PPG), while the Heat allowed the fourth-fewest points per game (105.6) in the league.

Miami was the NBA’s 17th-ranked offense (110.0 PPG) a season ago, while Boston allowed the fewest points per game (104.5).

The Celtics totaled 597 more points than their opponents last season (7.3 per game on average), and the Heat scored 365 more points than their opponents (4.4 per game).

Over/Under

Boston had an average implied point total last year equal to its implied total in Friday’s game (111).

Last year, Boston scored more than 111 points 43 times.

Miami’s average implied point total last season (110.2 points) is 2.2 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (108 points).

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and BSSUN

ESPN and BSSUN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

