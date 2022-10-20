Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Phoenix Suns (1-0) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSAZ.

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers when the Suns and the Trail Blazers meet. The point total for the game is set at 224.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Phoenix -4.5

Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Phoenix -183, Portland +153

Suns at Trail Blazers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Suns (- 4.5)

Suns (- 4.5) Pick OU:

Under (224.5)

Prediction:

Suns 118 – Trail Blazers 103

Phoenix went 57-13 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.4% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -183 or shorter last year, Phoenix finished with a record of 43-10 (81.1%).

Phoenix has an implied moneyline win probability of 64.7% in this game.

Portland won 13, or 23.6%, of the 55 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Portland won 11 of its 43 games, or 25.6%, when it was the underdog by at least +153 on the moneyline.

Portland has a 39.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Last year, the 114.8 points per game the Suns averaged were only 0.3 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allowed (115.1).

Phoenix went 24-6 against the spread and 29-1 overall last season when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Portland had a 22-17-1 record against the spread and a 22-18 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.

The Trail Blazers’ 106.2 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 107.3 the Suns gave up to opponents.

Portland went 21-17-1 against the spread and 21-18 overall when it scored more than 107.3 points last season.

Phoenix had an ATS record of 26-12 and a 38-0 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 106.2 points.

Last season, the Suns were the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (114.8 PPG), while the Trail Blazers ranked 27th in defensive points per game (115.1) in the league.

Portland’s squad was the 27th-ranked scoring team (106.2 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Phoenix ranked eighth in terms of allowing points per game (107.3).

The Suns totaled 615 more points than their opponents last season (7.5 per game on average), while the Trail Blazers were out-scored by 728 total points (8.9 per game average differential).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Phoenix last season was 115.0 points, which equals its implied total for Friday’s game.

Last year, Phoenix scored more than 115 points in 38 games.

Portland’s average implied point total last season (114.9 points) is 4.9 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (110 points).

How to watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSAZ

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSAZ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

