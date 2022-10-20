ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461Km6_0igZnBtC00

The Phoenix Suns (1-0) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSAZ.

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers when the Suns and the Trail Blazers meet. The point total for the game is set at 224.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Phoenix -4.5
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Phoenix -183, Portland +153

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Suns at Trail Blazers odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Suns (- 4.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (224.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Suns 118 – Trail Blazers 103
  • Phoenix went 57-13 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.4% of those games).
  • In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -183 or shorter last year, Phoenix finished with a record of 43-10 (81.1%).
  • Phoenix has an implied moneyline win probability of 64.7% in this game.
  • Portland won 13, or 23.6%, of the 55 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, Portland won 11 of its 43 games, or 25.6%, when it was the underdog by at least +153 on the moneyline.
  • Portland has a 39.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Last year, the 114.8 points per game the Suns averaged were only 0.3 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allowed (115.1).
  • Phoenix went 24-6 against the spread and 29-1 overall last season when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • Portland had a 22-17-1 record against the spread and a 22-18 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Trail Blazers’ 106.2 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 107.3 the Suns gave up to opponents.
  • Portland went 21-17-1 against the spread and 21-18 overall when it scored more than 107.3 points last season.
  • Phoenix had an ATS record of 26-12 and a 38-0 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 106.2 points.
  • Last season, the Suns were the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (114.8 PPG), while the Trail Blazers ranked 27th in defensive points per game (115.1) in the league.
  • Portland’s squad was the 27th-ranked scoring team (106.2 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Phoenix ranked eighth in terms of allowing points per game (107.3).
  • The Suns totaled 615 more points than their opponents last season (7.5 per game on average), while the Trail Blazers were out-scored by 728 total points (8.9 per game average differential).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Phoenix last season was 115.0 points, which equals its implied total for Friday’s game.
  • Last year, Phoenix scored more than 115 points in 38 games.
  • Portland’s average implied point total last season (114.9 points) is 4.9 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (110 points).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSAZ
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Arena: Moda Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Column: Oregon’s win over UCLA puts College Football Playoff committee in a tough spot

Take a second and think back to Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. It was 50 days ago. Not an extraordinary amount of time, but long enough that you may forget some minor details and minutiae from that 24-hour period. Do you remember what the weather was like? What about your breakfast choice? Could you tell me any meal you had on that day or name any of the people that you spent time with that early fall Saturday? Are you struggling to come up with answers to these questions, racking your brain and finding that you forgot a lot about what happened on that...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels take top spot in preseason USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball poll

Another preseason poll and another No. 1 ranking for the UNC basketball program going into the 2022-23 season. On Tuesday, the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the nation in the preseason USA TODAY Sports’ men’s basketball poll. The Tar Heels took the top spot, receiving 23 first-place votes beating out No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Kentucky, and No. 5 Kansas. This comes just a week after the Tar Heels took the top spot in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. North Carolina is one of three Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the poll with No. 8 Duke and No. 18 Virginia. Miami, Syracuse, Florida State, and Virginia Tech also received votes in the poll. Check out the full poll below: Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 North Carolina 0-0 778 23 NR — 1/1 2 Gonzaga 0-0 759 5 NR — 2/2 3 Houston 0-0 713 1 NR — 3/3 4 Kentucky 0-0 697 3 NR — 4/4 5 Kansas 0-0 660 0 NR — 5/5 6 Baylor 0-0 632 0 NR — 6/6 7 UCLA 0-0 560 0 NR — 7/7 8 Duke 0-0 552 0 NR — 8/8 9 Creighton 0-0 500 0 NR — 9/9 10 Arkansas 0-0 498 0 NR — 10/10 11 Tennessee 0-0 486 0 NR — 11/11 12 Texas 0-0 449 0 NR — 12/12 13 Arizona 0-0 352 0 NR — 13/13 14 Indiana 0-0 334 0 NR — 14/14 15 Auburn 0-0 318 0 NR — 15/15 16 Texas Christian 0-0 317 0 NR — 16/16 17 Villanova 0-0 300 0 NR — 17/17 18 Virginia 0-0 287 0 NR — 18/18 19 Alabama 0-0 176 0 NR — 19/19 20 San Diego St. 0-0 173 0 NR — 20/20 21 Oregon 0-0 128 0 NR — 21/21 22 Michigan 0-0 122 0 NR — 22/22 23 Illinois 0-0 115 0 NR — 23/23 24 Texas Tech 0-0 107 0 NR — 24/24 25 Dayton 0-0 75 0 NR — 25/25 Other receiving votes: Purdue 44; Texas A&M 37; Miami-Florida 31; Connecticut 31; Michigan St. 29; Providence 22; Iowa 22; Syracuse 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 9; Southern California 9; Saint Mary’s 8; Wyoming 7; Wisconsin 7; UAB 6; Ohio St. 5; Florida 5; Iowa State 4; Xavier 3; Toledo 2; Rutgers 2; Drake 2; Boise St. 1.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy