Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) are welcoming in the Toronto Raptors (1-0) for a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Barclays Center, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the clubs this year.

The Nets enter their game as a 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors. The matchup features an over/under of 225.5.

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Odds

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Odds

Brooklyn -2.5

Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Brooklyn -140, Toronto +118

Raptors at Nets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 2.5)

Raptors (+ 2.5) Pick OU:

Under (225.5)

Prediction:

Nets 111 – Raptors 110

Brooklyn went 34-21 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 61.8% of those games).

Brooklyn had a record of 30-15 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter last year (66.7%).

Based on this contest’s moneyline, Brooklyn has an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Last season, Toronto was the underdog 36 times and won 17, or 47.2%, of those games.

Toronto had a record of 13-17, a 43.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +118 or more by bookmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 45.9% chance to win.

Last year, the Nets put up 5.8 more points per game (112.9) than the Raptors gave up (107.1).

When Brooklyn scored more than 107.1 points last season, it went 31-24-1 against the spread and 40-16 overall.

When Toronto allowed fewer than 112.9 points last season, it went 37-20 against the spread and 39-18 overall.

The Raptors’ 109.4 points per game last year were only 2.7 fewer points than the 112.1 the Nets gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 112.1 points last season, Toronto went 30-5 against the spread and 31-4 overall.

Brooklyn had an ATS record of 25-8 and a 29-4 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.4 points.

Last season, the Nets were the NBA’s ninth-ranked offense (112.9 PPG), while the Raptors ranked seventh in defensive points per game (107.1) in the league.

Toronto was the NBA’s 20th-ranked offense (109.4 PPG) a season ago, while Brooklyn allowed the 18th-ranked average points per game (112.1).

The Nets totaled 64 more points than their opponents last season (0.8 per game on average), and the Raptors scored 188 more points than their opponents (2.3 per game).

Over/Under

Brooklyn had an average implied point total of 115.4 last season, which is 1.4 points higher than its implied total in Friday’s game (114).

Last year, Brooklyn scored more than 114 points in 38 games.

The 110.9-point average implied total for Toronto last season is 1.1 fewer points than the team’s 112-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Nets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES and SportsNet

YES and SportsNet Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

