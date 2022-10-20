Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

The Golden State Warriors (1-0) face the Denver Nuggets (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and ALT.

The Warriors head into their game against the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite. The game’s over/under is set at 229.5.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Golden State -6

Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Golden State -220, Denver +179

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Nuggets at Warriors odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 6)

Warriors (- 6) Pick OU:

Under (229.5)

Prediction:

Warriors 115 – Nuggets 105

Golden State finished 44-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -220 or shorter last year, Golden State finished with a record of 33-10 (76.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Golden State a 68.8% chance to win.

Denver was underdogs 29 times last season and won 13, or 44.8%, of those games.

Last season, Denver won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +179 on the moneyline.

Denver has a 35.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Warriors put up were just 0.6 more points than the Nuggets gave up (110.4).

Golden State went 32-12-1 against the spread and 37-8 overall last season when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Denver had a 25-17 record against the spread and a 31-11 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nuggets scored an average of 112.7 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allowed to opponents.

Denver put together a 31-25 ATS record and a 40-16 overall record last season in games it scored more than 105.5 points.

Golden State had an ATS record of 35-21-3 and a 45-14 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 112.7 points.

Last season, the Warriors were at the 15th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (111.0 PPG), while the Nuggets allowed the 14th-fewest points per game (110.4) in the league.

Denver was the NBA’s 10th-ranked offense (112.7 PPG) a season ago, while Golden State allowed the third-ranked average points per game (105.5).

The Warriors outscored their opponents by a total of 454 points last season (5.5 points per game on average), and the Nuggets put up 189 more points than their opponents on the year (2.3 per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

Golden State had an average implied point total of 113.7 last season, which is 4.3 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (118).

Last season, Golden State put up more than 118 points in 25 games.

Denver’s average implied point total last season (113.6 points) is 1.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (112 points).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022

Friday, October 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and ALT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and ALT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).