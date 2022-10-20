ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets odds, tips and betting trends | October 21

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Ti4l_0igZmdIn00

The Golden State Warriors (1-0) face the Denver Nuggets (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 21, 2022. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and ALT.

The Warriors head into their game against the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite. The game’s over/under is set at 229.5.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

  • Golden State -6
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Golden State -220, Denver +179

Nuggets at Warriors odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Warriors (- 6)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (229.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Warriors 115 – Nuggets 105
  • Golden State finished 44-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71% of those games).
  • In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -220 or shorter last year, Golden State finished with a record of 33-10 (76.7%).
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Golden State a 68.8% chance to win.
  • Denver was underdogs 29 times last season and won 13, or 44.8%, of those games.
  • Last season, Denver won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +179 on the moneyline.
  • Denver has a 35.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Last year, the 111.0 points per game the Warriors put up were just 0.6 more points than the Nuggets gave up (110.4).
  • Golden State went 32-12-1 against the spread and 37-8 overall last season when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • Denver had a 25-17 record against the spread and a 31-11 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Nuggets scored an average of 112.7 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allowed to opponents.
  • Denver put together a 31-25 ATS record and a 40-16 overall record last season in games it scored more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State had an ATS record of 35-21-3 and a 45-14 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 112.7 points.
  • Last season, the Warriors were at the 15th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (111.0 PPG), while the Nuggets allowed the 14th-fewest points per game (110.4) in the league.
  • Denver was the NBA’s 10th-ranked offense (112.7 PPG) a season ago, while Golden State allowed the third-ranked average points per game (105.5).
  • The Warriors outscored their opponents by a total of 454 points last season (5.5 points per game on average), and the Nuggets put up 189 more points than their opponents on the year (2.3 per game).

Over/Under

  • Golden State had an average implied point total of 113.7 last season, which is 4.3 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (118).
  • Last season, Golden State put up more than 118 points in 25 games.
  • Denver’s average implied point total last season (113.6 points) is 1.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (112 points).

How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Friday, October 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and ALT
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

