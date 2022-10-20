Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
No Lie: 2 Chainz Lands New Gig As Host of ‘Amazon Music Live’
2 Chainz is taking his talents online as the new host of Amazon Music Live, a new weekly live stream concert series premiering exclusively on Prime Video. Airing each week after Thursday Night Football on Amazon, the show will see some of the biggest musical acts in the world hitting the stage to perform their most popular tracks and fan favorites. 2 Chainz will serve as host and MC, introducing each of the artists and interviewing them during the show. Amazon Music Live premieres October 27 with musical guest Lil Baby, who will perform cuts off his recently released album, It’s Only Me. Meghan Thee Stallion hits...
Steve Lacy is not sorry he smashed a fan's disposable camera onstage: 'I am human'
'I don't believe i owe anyone an apology,' singer Steve Lacy said after getting hit by a projectile and smashing a fan's disposable camera onstage.
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler to Host Second Season of Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ (TV News Roundup)
Peacock announced season two of the original baking competition series, “Baking It,” hosted and executive produced by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. The second season premieres on the streamer on Monday, December 12. The second season of the series marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a show together. Poehler replaces fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samburg, who hosted the first season with Rudolph. Additionally, a special holiday episode of “Baking It” will air December 12 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. In the holiday special, Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to “cele-bake” the...
