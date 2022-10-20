ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

No Lie: 2 Chainz Lands New Gig As Host of ‘Amazon Music Live’

2 Chainz is taking his talents online as the new host of Amazon Music Live, a new weekly live stream concert series premiering exclusively on Prime Video. Airing each week after Thursday Night Football on Amazon, the show will see some of the biggest musical acts in the world hitting the stage to perform their most popular tracks and fan favorites. 2 Chainz will serve as host and MC, introducing each of the artists and interviewing them during the show. Amazon Music Live premieres October 27 with musical guest Lil Baby, who will perform cuts off his recently released album, It’s Only Me. Meghan Thee Stallion hits...
Variety

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler to Host Second Season of Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ (TV News Roundup)

Peacock announced season two of the original baking competition series, “Baking It,” hosted and executive produced by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. The second season premieres on the streamer on Monday, December 12. The second season of the series marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a show together. Poehler replaces fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samburg, who hosted the first season with Rudolph. Additionally, a special holiday episode of “Baking It” will air December 12 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. In the holiday special, Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to “cele-bake” the...

